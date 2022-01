CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is set to receive more than $500 million to help aid in bridge repairs, upgrades, and replacements, officials said Friday. The U.S. Department of Transportation is launching the $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO