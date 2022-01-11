ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Gary Patterson could serve as a ‘general manager’ to Steve Sarkisian

By Andrew Miller
 7 days ago

A big hire could be announced soon this week for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Texas is looking to soon get something done with the former TCU Horned Frogs longtime head coach Gary Patterson. In fact, this could be something that is wrapped up before the...

State
Texas State
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Jeff Choate
