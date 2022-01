ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Stacie Wagner was up late one night when she saw a Facebook post that changed her life. "There's a gentleman, Wally, who lives here on the first floor...he put a post on the Elizabethtown page right after everything shut down…and asked where he himself, a senior citizen, and his disabled neighbor, could get help with food."

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO