Weekend shooting caused property damage to Harrisburg businesses: police
Property damage was reported following a shooting in Harrisburg early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the first block...www.pennlive.com
Property damage was reported following a shooting in Harrisburg early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the first block...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0