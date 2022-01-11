ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Weekend shooting caused property damage to Harrisburg businesses: police

By Becky Metrick
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Property damage was reported following a shooting in Harrisburg early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the first block...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Property Damage#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
PennLive.com

For 16-year-old boy’s family, questions remain and grief continues after Md. trooper is cleared in his death

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Just two seconds of the fatal encounter in Southern Maryland were captured on video. The clip shows 16-year-old Peyton Ham on his knees in his neighbor’s gravel driveway, bleeding from his right arm. Maryland State Police Trooper Joseph Azzari circles the teen with his gun drawn. The officer barks: “Put the knife down!”
LEONARDTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
134K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy