Disguised Toast has been famous for doing one thing for the past few weeks, streaming Naruto on his channel. Many streamers have commented on his bravery or stupidity for doing as he can risk a DMCA ban by Twitch. Twitch has been handing these out to streamers very generously for the past month or so and many streamers have been afraid of getting banned. But not Disguised Toast, he openly streamed Naruto in front of thousands of viewers, many of these have openly praised his rebellion.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO