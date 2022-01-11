Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections. The current wave has been triggered, primarily, by the omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes during […]
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Over the last few weeks, South Dakota has reported the most COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began. “We’re seeing a quicker rise than we ever saw,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Monument Health. In...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – To help ensure Americans have tests on hand if a need arises, the Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free. A half-billion tests will be available for order this Wednesday, January 19 and will be mailed directly to American households.
Half of the one billion tests ordered by the Biden administration will be available starting Wednesday at a government-run website – https://www.covidtests.gov/ – with each household allowed to order four tests.
There will be free tests available for every household, and to…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army, for the first time, is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who sign up for six years. The service is struggling to lure soldiers into certain critical jobs amid the continuing pandemic. Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is seeking to use $40 million in federal funding for emergency staffing support at hospitals ahead of an anticipated surge in omicron cases that is already straining the state’s hospital capacity. Walz on Wednesday announced his request to fund the hiring...
Nearly all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated, according to a new study. The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing hospital intensive-care scenarios and 94% effective against all COVID-related hospitalizations in teenagers, the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. insurers are paying millions of dollars a year to cover the cost of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of proof the anti-parasitic drug is effective against the virus, a new study finds.
Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization say ivermectin pills — typically used to treat parasitic infections like worms — should not be used for COVID-19, except in clinical studies.
...
Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say the COVID-19 spike is about to get worse. Officials held a virtual town hall Thursday and were met with some skepticism from people questioning the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus and the safety of the vaccines. Officials say...
I can’t believe this took so long but the CDC FINALLY came out and discussed the differences between those “cute” cloth masks (you know the ones with your favorite football team or fake LVs on them) and the real-deal surgical and KN95 masks. All masks are not created equal but try to explain that to someone who wants a mask to match their outfit.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
