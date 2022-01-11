Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To help ensure Americans have tests on hand if a need arises, the Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free. A half-billion tests will be available for order this Wednesday, January 19 and will be mailed directly to American households. Half of the one billion tests ordered by the Biden administration will be available starting Wednesday at a government-run website – https://www.covidtests.gov/ – with each household allowed to order four tests. There will be free tests available for every household, and to…

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO