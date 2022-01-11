ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old killed in South Memphis double shooting

By Quametra Wilborn, Autumn Scott
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One teenager was killed and another injured in double shooting in South Memphis Monday night.

Police said two male teens were shot at 285 Gaston before 9 p.m across the street from the Gaston Community Center.

An 18-year-old was pronounced dead, while a 13-year-old was in non-critical condition.

Memphis homicide and murder map, 2022

Police first reported that the 13-year-old was killed, but quickly corrected that information Tuesday morning. Christopher Williams, who lives nearby, said there were several children outside at the time of the shooting.

“Ain’t no cameras around or nothing to even try to know who the person was,” he said.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Police: Man in hospital after stabbing, woman detained

