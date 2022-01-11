This home heating and power distribution device may help solve the nation's electrical grid woes

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

As the fate of President Biden ’s massive infrastructure bill remains at the center of pitched battle at the Capitol, one of the many components of that proposal hanging in the balance is the state of the nation’s vulnerable electrical grid.

One major piece of the proposed legislation would include $73 billion to help renovate the aging U.S. energy transmission system, including thousands of miles of new high-voltage lines and funds to expand resources for clean energy.

While lawmakers continue to haggle over the bill’s passage, there’s no question on either side of the political divide that the U.S. electrical system is badly in need of improvements and is currently inadequate to today’s needs.

Though everybody acknowledges the need for new ways of handling power distribution, few companies are stepping up to address those hurdles head-on. Enginuity Power Systems is a tech firm that’s solidly stepped up to the plate on this issue to create the innovative E|ONE, an all-in-one appliance that can serve as a home’s hot water heater, furnace, and power supplier. And the device’s real trick is that it runs on natural gas, not the community power grid.

The E|ONE is about the size of a standard home furnace or hot water heater, but actually handles both tasks thanks to the groundbreaking tech at its core: the world’s first production-ready 4-stroke inwardly-opposed piston engine. Employing innovation covered by more than 30 issued and pending patents, the engine creates energy, which also generates heat.

Rather than dissipating into the air like many power producers, the heat from the E|ONE is redistributed locally, serving to heat water and an entire home, all without relying on the local power company. The unit also serves as a backup generator, storing power as a reserve during the event of power outages.

With energy production happening in their own homes, homeowners can expect lower power bills in the short term, while also producing far fewer carbon emissions than a power plant to help address the nation’s long-term move to cleaner energy sources. In fact, the E|ONE can even connect to a home’s existing solar panels as well, all while using less fuel thanks to the unit’s liquid cooling capabilities.

Winners of three major awards at the 2020 National Association of Home Builders International Builders' Show, Enginuity is now pushing to widen the E|ONE's potential reach through a new round of open-investment outreach.

That money will go toward expanding the E|ONE’s potential footprint into more home construction and renovation projects. Among Enginuity’s current investors is the U.S. Department of Defense, which have signed a pair of development contracts with Enginuity worth $4 million. The company also has a pipeline of future government contracts that, if confirmed, will add up to $12 million.

The Hill may receive monetary compensation by the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. The Hill and the issuer of this offering make no promises, representations, warranties or guarantees that any of the services will result in a profit or will not result in a loss.