ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This home heating and power distribution device may help solve the nation's electrical grid woes

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEnXT_0diB33l700

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

As the fate of President Biden ’s massive infrastructure bill remains at the center of pitched battle at the Capitol, one of the many components of that proposal hanging in the balance is the state of the nation’s vulnerable electrical grid.

One major piece of the proposed legislation would include $73 billion to help renovate the aging U.S. energy transmission system, including thousands of miles of new high-voltage lines and funds to expand resources for clean energy.

While lawmakers continue to haggle over the bill’s passage, there’s no question on either side of the political divide that the U.S. electrical system is badly in need of improvements and is currently inadequate to today’s needs.

Though everybody acknowledges the need for new ways of handling power distribution, few companies are stepping up to address those hurdles head-on. Enginuity Power Systems is a tech firm that’s solidly stepped up to the plate on this issue to create the innovative E|ONE, an all-in-one appliance that can serve as a home’s hot water heater, furnace, and power supplier. And the device’s real trick is that it runs on natural gas, not the community power grid.

The E|ONE is about the size of a standard home furnace or hot water heater, but actually handles both tasks thanks to the groundbreaking tech at its core: the world’s first production-ready 4-stroke inwardly-opposed piston engine. Employing innovation covered by more than 30 issued and pending patents, the engine creates energy, which also generates heat.

Rather than dissipating into the air like many power producers, the heat from the E|ONE is redistributed locally, serving to heat water and an entire home, all without relying on the local power company. The unit also serves as a backup generator, storing power as a reserve during the event of power outages.

With energy production happening in their own homes, homeowners can expect lower power bills in the short term, while also producing far fewer carbon emissions than a power plant to help address the nation’s long-term move to cleaner energy sources. In fact, the E|ONE can even connect to a home’s existing solar panels as well, all while using less fuel thanks to the unit’s liquid cooling capabilities.

Winners of three major awards at the 2020 National Association of Home Builders International Builders' Show, Enginuity is now pushing to widen the E|ONE’s potential reach through a new round of open-investment outreach. Currently, interested investors can head to the Enginuity StartEngine page, read up on the tech as well as the company’s business plate, and purchase an investment stake in the company at levels as low as $580.

That money will go toward expanding the E|ONE’s potential footprint into more home construction and renovation projects. Among Enginuity’s current investors is the U.S. Department of Defense, which have signed a pair of development contracts with Enginuity worth $4 million. The company also has a pipeline of future government contracts that, if confirmed, will add up to $12 million.

You can help disrupt the stagnant home utilities industry and invest in the innovative Enginuity offering now at their StartEngine page.

The Hill may receive monetary compensation by the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. The Hill and the issuer of this offering make no promises, representations, warranties or guarantees that any of the services will result in a profit or will not result in a loss.

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
The Conversation U.S.

A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

In the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines and then solar photovoltaic panels decreased enough in cost to become competitive in electricity markets. More installations resulted in more “learning curve” cost reductions – the decrease in cost with every doubling of deployment. Since 2009, the prices of wind and solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System#Water Heating#Government Contracts#Home Heating#Power Grid#Enginuity Power Systems
WNYT

National Grid helps connect people with heating assistance

Even though we're well into winter, there are a number of programs that can help people worried about paying their heating bills. “The jump in supply costs is pretty significant this year,” explained National Grid Spokesman Patrick Stella. National Grid predicted the jump in cost for them to get...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fresno Bee

West Coast power grid at mercy of climate change — and prices may soar, study finds

Heat waves and threats of drought along the West Coast could jeopardize the region’s power grid, two studies from North Carolina State University found. The effects could carry over to your utility bill, too. According to the research, rising heat means higher demand for climate control, including air conditioning, which will stress the West Coast power grid.
ENVIRONMENT
wri.org

What’s Needed to Modernize America’s Electricity Grid?

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Biden signed into law last November is a down payment to modernize the electric grid in the United States, but it’s only a piece of what’s needed. The country needs a grid that is faster, more resilient and helps it meet its emissions reduction goals. As we enter 2022, it’s time for Congress to act and build a modern grid, based on renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Shopping
techxplore.com

Idaho researchers unveil enhanced electric power grid test bed

It's taken almost 10 years to design and construct, but researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory have now energized and put into service one of the nation's most comprehensive electric power grid test beds. With investments totaling nearly $40 million, the test grid has been outfitted...
IDAHO STATE
Fast Company

The U.S. electric grid is horrifyingly outdated. Here’s how to modernize it

In the summer of 1988, NASA scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
commonsensehome.com

10 Reasons for Power Grid Failure

Our electric grid is aging, and electric demand is increasing. We review 10 reasons for brownouts and power grid failure. What can I do to help make the grid more reliable?. There are a number of causes for power grid failures. Some are acts of nature, some are human error, and others are issues inherent in the technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popculture

The Perfect Temperature Setting That Could Cut Down Your Heating Bill

This time of year, many people are obsessing over their thermostats to try and save some money, but it may be more simple than you think. A new report by the U.S. Department of Energy found that it was most efficient to set your home temperature at 68 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the day. Changing it more than twice within 24 hours may cost you rather than save you money.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

National Grid Reminding New Yorkers About Home Heating Assistance Programs

National Grid is reminding New Yorkers they can get help paying their heating bills. The utility company says both the regular and emergency Home Energy Assistance programs are scheduled to run until March 15th. Qualification is based on household size and income and anyone who wants to apply can do so online. People who get HEAP funding also are also automatically enrolled in National Grid's Energy Affordability Program which provides additional monthly bill credits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on.Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as companies, including one started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates are developing smaller, cheaper reactors that could supplement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

449K+
Followers
53K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy