ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Lake, MI

Complete strangers save Twin Lake couple from car crash

By Max Goldwasser
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLSWy_0diB2mAE00

It was a scary scene for a couple from Twin Lake last Wednesday, when they were driving through last week's winter storm. They lost control of their car and eventually rolled off US-31 onto the shoulder of the highway.

It got even worse when they were stuck inside the car, upside down — until two complete strangers brought them back to safety.

“My life got flipped upside down not too long ago," said Simone Santos, the driver of the car that crashed in the snow.

That's usually a figure of speech, but Santos was speaking literally.

“I was terrified," she told FOX 17. "It was pretty horrific.”

Last Wednesday, Jan. 5, was Santos' birthday, so she and her boyfriend, Michael, wanted to do something special. They decided to order takeout from China Star in Muskegon, her favorite restaurant.

On the drive over, the scary moment happened.

Her Chevy Tahoe slid on the highway, spiraled out of control and eventually flipped onto the shoulder.

“I was having a panic attack," Santos said. "I was trying to not panic while panicking.”

Santos said fear really set in when she realized she and Michael were stuck in the car upside down.

“I couldn’t get out," she said. "I tried my car door, nothing. He tried his car door, nothing."

Then, out of nowhere, two complete strangers came to the rescue.

“Two guys were at the door and I could hear they were trying to open the door," Santos said. "They finally got it open. Michael got out. I was disoriented so I was still trying to get to the back. Then they all grabbed me by the coat and pulled me out of the car.”

To this day, Santos has no idea who those two young men were. No ages, no names, barely even a description.

Two days after the crash, she made a post on Facebook hoping they might see it. The post said, in part:

"I just wanted to give a giant shout out to the two young men who helped Michael and myself get out of my Tahoe on the highway heading to Muskegon two days ago. You two kind hearted men saved us and I can not express the gratitude I have!!!! We couldn't get out ourselves. I hope at least one of you sees this!!!! You helped two parents get back home to their babies!!!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts I'm so sorry that I didn't thank you properly while it was happening I was pretty shaken up at that moment.

You guys are my heros and I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate you guys!!!! THANK YOU!!!!"

On Monday, Santos told FOX 17, “I was ugly crying that whole day. That’s why I said I felt bad.”

She added, “I made the status because I wanted to thank them. I didn’t get their names or nothing. I kind of was just crying the whole time.”

Even with everything Santos has been through, losing her car in the process, she's still thankful. Without those two strangers, that birthday could've been her last.

“You allowed us to go back home to our kids, so, thank you a lot," she said.

Santos would like to thank those good Samaritans in person, so if you know who they are, email news@fox17online.com with information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 11

Crystal Laufaune Diven
6d ago

There angels all around, god puts people in the right place at the right time. Some people are satisfied that they were able to help. There not looking for a thank you. Its something that god would want us to do for anyone! The 2 men knew you were grateful. They were satisfied you both were safe.

Reply
7
Denise Fischer
6d ago

Angels are still around us !! That was divine intervention ! For People that do not believe in Jesus need to see this !!

Reply
5
Nate
6d ago

I saw this accident and would have been the next to help if they didn't have help there already.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Lake, MI
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lake, MI
Muskegon, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#China Star#Chevy
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Road repair crews will be busy at night this week

While the road construction season is traditionally April through November in Michigan, road crews stay busy with pop-up projects through the winter. This week, most work is scheduled at night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX 17 News West Michigan

One man dead after being ejected on US-131 near 32nd Street

A Wyoming man is dead after an early morning car crash. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on US-131 South near 32nd Street in Wyoming. Michigan State Police say the 45-year-old man was traveling southbound on the highway when he hit a parked car that was unoccupied on the shoulder.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Man shot multiple times in Kalamazoo

Investigators are searching for the person who shot a man multiple times in Kalamazoo. Public Safety officers were called to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard just before 1:30 Sunday Morning.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Police search for teens after mail carrier attacked

Police are investigating what led up to the assault of a mail carrier in Battle Creek. The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Street in the Post Addition neighborhood where the mail carrier was delivering mail.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy