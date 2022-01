The Charlotte Hornets had their four-game winning streak snapped Friday night – losing to the Orlando Magic at home in a game that caused some to question the maturity of the team. LaMelo Ball even said that they overlooked their opponent. Coming off a bad loss like that the Hornets needed a win, and they did it off a career night from Miles Bridges in Madison Square Garden. Charlotte beat the Knicks 97-87 and moved to 24-20 on the season.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO