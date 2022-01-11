ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch: Two football prodigy brothers get the room makeover of a lifetime in latest "Reload my Room" episode

By David J. Hunt
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03klGO_0diB2SSa00

Growing up, every kid has dreamed of what their ultimate room would look like.

On the latest episode of The Whistle's "Reload my Room," two brothers who are also football prodigies get the room makeover of a lifetime.

Brothers Jaden and Jace Jefferson are both student-athletes in grade school. Both dream of playing football at the college level and have been grinding in order to turn this dream into a reality. Their dad is their coach and has the garage set up as a home-gym and video game room. Whether it means training for next season or playing each other in Madden, the boys spend most of their time in the garage. "Reload my Room" Host and Youtuber ZackTTG is here to give the Jefferson family a room makeover.

From three brand new HD TVs, to posters, to a collection of video games new and old, ZackTTG's makeover has everything they need and more. He even included a live-action sports ticker that projects stats and scores in real time. It's safe to say the Jefferson family is going to be spending a lot of time in their garage now.

Watch the full episode below to see the room for yourself, its awesome video game collection that goes back to the Super Nintendo, and the charity work the Jefferson family does in their free time:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wizards teammates exchanged punches in heated halftime altercation?

The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. However, Charania adds that none of the punches connected, and that teammates then separated the two.
NBA
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson turns heads with cryptic post

Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that. Wilson sent a cryptic...
NFL
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett appears in funny ‘GMA’ interview

Stetson Bennett won the biggest game of his career on Monday night, and the Georgia quarterback agreed to go on live television for an interview roughly eight hours later. In hindsight, that probably wasn’t the best idea. Bennett was gracious enough to discuss Georgia’s win over Alabama in the...
NFL
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Season 1 Episode 6

The Star Trek: Prodigy hiatus is done and marked by the arrival of the Season 1 Episode 6 premiere aptly titled Kobayashi. As its name implies, this new adventure will put Dal’s captain skills to the test in a no-win scenario aboard the Protostar’s newly discovered holodeck. Star...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Game Room#Reload#Video Game#American Football#The Super Nintendo
SPY

Review: Both Kids and Adults Can Enjoy the NOOK Galaxy Projector

The NOOK Galaxy Projector is a fun projector/speaker that’s cool for both adults and kids. It is an easy way to instantly change up the vibes in your room, whether that’s because you’re looking to impress a date, entertain the kiddos or give yourself something fun to look at while listening to tunes.  Though slightly more expensive than some of the top-rated options on Amazon (which you can find here and here), NOOK’s take on the product held promise from our perspective. Could the relatively young consumer electronics brand improve upon the straightforward star projector product category? Would their Galaxy...
ELECTRONICS
Yardbarker

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore called Dak Prescott run on final play of game?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy are under fire following Sunday’s ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round. First off, Dallas committed a franchise playoff record 14 penalties in what ended up being a narrow 23-17 home loss to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

3 MLB Teams That Should Sign Albert Pujols

At 41 years old, Albert Pujols‘ best MLB days are almost certainly behind him, but he still has plenty to offer. While his overall production isn’t what it used to be, he’s still capable of making a positive on-the-field impact if he’s put in the right situation.
MLB
Yardbarker

Lindsey Vonn shares challenges of dating Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn has had a couple of public relationships and is used to being in the spotlight. But her first foray into being part of a celebrity couple came when she began dating Tiger Woods nearly a decade ago. Vonn and Woods met in 2012 and began dating in 2013....
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing Coach Mike McCarthy? Owner Jerry Jones Gives Cryptic Answer

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a triumphant season in which they finished 12-5, won the NFC East and were preparing for a home playoff game. ... and why were we talking about the possibility of firing the head coach?. “My answer,” writes respected SI colleague Albert Breer...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Ja Morant had funny response to Bulls after on-court scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was ready to battle after a brief on-court scuffle with the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Morant got tangled up with Chicago’s Tony Bradley while driving to the basket. A brief scuffle ensued when Bradley wouldn’t let go of Morant, prompting Steven Adams to intervene and play peacemaker.
NBA
Yardbarker

Colts GM Chris Ballard offers strong hint about Carson Wentz’s future with team

Carson Wentz cannot be feeling great about his job security with the Indianapolis Colts after listening to what general manager Chris Ballard had to say on Thursday. Ballard was asked by a reporter if Wentz will return as the starting quarterback in 2022. He would not commit and only said that the Colts felt acquiring Wentz in a trade last offseason was the right move “at the time.” He also said Wentz needs to play better.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians smacks Bucs' Andrew Adams in helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a curious reaction to what one of his players did during the second half of Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. Arians stormed onto the field and struck safety Andrew Adams on the helmet at the end of a play in the second half. Arians appeared to be trying to prevent Adams from picking up a needless penalty, as the safety appeared to be grabbing the leg of a Philadelphia Eagles player.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Browns Who Most Likely Played Their Final Game In Cleveland

Obviously, the Cleveland Browns 2021 season didn’t go as expected. The organization performed well under expectations and missed the postseason. That being said, fans should expect there to be significant changes this offseason. It’s always difficult to see players leave, especially ones that have become fan favorites. However,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers receivers have message for Ben Roethlisberger

Sunday night’s 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to mark the end of Ben Roethlisberger’s playing career. But if his Steelers wide receivers had their way, Roethlisberger would be back for more. JuJu Smith-Schuster returned from his shoulder injury to suit up for the playoffs....
NFL
Yardbarker

Old Kirby Smart quote about Georgia QB Stetson Bennett goes viral

An old quote by Kirby Smart about Stetson Bennett went viral on Tuesday, the day after the former walk-on quarterback led Georgia to its first national championship since 1980. Bennett was a two-star recruit coming out of high school and joined Georgia as a walk-on in 2017. Even though Bennett...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy