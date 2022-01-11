Watch: Two football prodigy brothers get the room makeover of a lifetime in latest "Reload my Room" episode

Growing up, every kid has dreamed of what their ultimate room would look like.

On the latest episode of The Whistle's "Reload my Room," two brothers who are also football prodigies get the room makeover of a lifetime.

Brothers Jaden and Jace Jefferson are both student-athletes in grade school. Both dream of playing football at the college level and have been grinding in order to turn this dream into a reality. Their dad is their coach and has the garage set up as a home-gym and video game room. Whether it means training for next season or playing each other in Madden, the boys spend most of their time in the garage. "Reload my Room" Host and Youtuber ZackTTG is here to give the Jefferson family a room makeover.

From three brand new HD TVs, to posters, to a collection of video games new and old, ZackTTG's makeover has everything they need and more. He even included a live-action sports ticker that projects stats and scores in real time. It's safe to say the Jefferson family is going to be spending a lot of time in their garage now.

Watch the full episode below to see the room for yourself, its awesome video game collection that goes back to the Super Nintendo, and the charity work the Jefferson family does in their free time: