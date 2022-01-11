ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Alabama loses WR Jameson Williams to apparent knee injury

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZU96_0diB26N500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMgyx_0diB26N500

Alabama star receiver Jameson Williams departed Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia with a possible serious left knee injury in the second quarter.

Alabama didn’t divulge Williams’ status, but ESPN reported early in the third quarter that he wouldn’t return to the game. About midway through the third quarter, he walked back to the Crimson Tide sideline but was not wearing pads.

Williams was injured on a 40-yard pass play early in the second quarter. His knee was hurt while making a non-contact move. Williams eventually walked with a limp to the locker room for further examination.

Williams had four receptions for 65 yards prior to the injury to increase his season numbers to 79 receptions and 1,572 yards. He has 15 touchdowns receptions.

The Crimson Tide were already without fellow standout John Metchie III, who tore an ACL in his left knee in last month’s SEC title game against Georgia.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Wr#Espn#Acl#Sec#Wazzu Qb Jayden De Laura
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cops called after Georgia fans bark at Indianapolis restaurant

Georgia fans are known for making themselves heard ahead of football games. In this case, they started their familiar sing-along tune at Indianapolis’ famous St. Elmo Steak House. One fan began by shouting, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” as several Bulldog fans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy