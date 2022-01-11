Alabama loses WR Jameson Williams to apparent knee injury

Alabama star receiver Jameson Williams departed Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia with a possible serious left knee injury in the second quarter.

Alabama didn’t divulge Williams’ status, but ESPN reported early in the third quarter that he wouldn’t return to the game. About midway through the third quarter, he walked back to the Crimson Tide sideline but was not wearing pads.

Williams was injured on a 40-yard pass play early in the second quarter. His knee was hurt while making a non-contact move. Williams eventually walked with a limp to the locker room for further examination.

Williams had four receptions for 65 yards prior to the injury to increase his season numbers to 79 receptions and 1,572 yards. He has 15 touchdowns receptions.

The Crimson Tide were already without fellow standout John Metchie III, who tore an ACL in his left knee in last month’s SEC title game against Georgia.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: