Dolphins request permission to interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

The move would reunite Daboll with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who played under him when the two were at Alabama. Since Daboll’s one-year stint as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, he has served in the same role with the Bills. Following Daboll's inconsistent first season in the role, the Bills offense has been among the top-10(ish) units over the past three years. That includes an offense that ranked second in points scored in 2020 and third in points scored in 2021.

A Daboll hiring would also be a bit of a homecoming for the coach after he served as Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2011. Daboll has also served as OC with the Chiefs and Browns, and he’s worked on the coaching staffs for the Jets and Patriots.

While Daboll is a candidate, we know one person who will not be considered for the role. Many assumed that owner Stephen Ross, who is a major Michigan donor, would target Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh. However, following reports that the Dolphins wouldn’t be pursuing the veteran coach, Ross confirmed the news to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan,” Ross said (Twitter link).

The Dolphins fired Brian Flores earlier Monday. The 40-year-old took over as the Fins’ HC in 2019, compiling an overall record of 24-25. A 10-6 finish last year was the cause of a great deal of optimism for the future for the Dolphins. However, Flores found himself on the hot seat following an early season seven-game losing streak, but many pundits assumed he saved his job when the Dolphins turned things around and won seven straight games. Ultimately, Flores was handed his walking papers.