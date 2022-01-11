ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Washington University continuing remote learning for two more weeks

Western Washington University File photo of the Western Washington University campus.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University is continuing a remote learning schedule for another two weeks due to omicron cases, the school announced Monday.

The school already announced in December that it would begin winter quarter with remote classes because of high case numbers.

In-person learning was going to resume Monday, Jan. 10 but will now resume Monday. Jan. 24. Remote learning took place from Jan. 4-7 allowing time for post-travel COVID-19 testing.

