Among Us & Spider-Man: Miles Morales Dominated the PS5 Download Charts Last Month

"Dad, I think Spider-Man's just trying to help…" Thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brilliantly introducing Miles Morales, the world now knows who this alternate universe Spider-Man is. And we need more of him! On the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while we're waiting for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to open later this year, some intrepid fans from Northern Canada have debuted a brand new fan film to enjoy. It's called Miles Behind: A Spider-Man Fan Film and is now available to watch in full. Made by the same filmmakers behind the 2012 TDKR fan film Arkham Rises. Eb Mensah stars as Miles, still trying to find his footing and voice as the new Spider-Man of NYC, while also keeping up with his regular life as a student and the son of Officer Davis. This was made on practically no budget, and the acting isn't that great, but it's still good to see Miles as Spidey again. That's what matters most. Check it out below.

