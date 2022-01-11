ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Among Us & Spider-Man: Miles Morales Dominated the PS5 Download Charts Last Month

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Innersloth and Insomniac had a pretty strong end to 2021, as evidenced by the PS5’s digital download charts just released by Sony. Both Among Us (which had only just launched on PlayStation consoles a few...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Dev Team Adds Miles Morales Novel Writer

Insomniac Games is staffing up as work intensifies on the hotly anticipated PlayStation 5 sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. And in an exciting move, the Burbank studio has recruited Brittney M. Morris, the writer of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ prequel novel, Wings of Fury. This was a very well received book which launched alongside the game in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Last of Us PS5 remake could release this year

The PS5 remake of The Last of Us is nearly complete and may launch later this year. That’s according to writer and leaker Tom Henderson, who claims to have heard the information from multiple sources. His suggestion that the remake is “nearly finished” has also been backed up by VGC, which says its own sources have matched the information.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

YouTuber makes first-person “gameplay” of PS5 ‘Spider-Man’ game

One dedicated Spider-Man YouTuber has taken over 850 photos in the PS5 game Spider-Man: Miles Morales and pieced them together to give us an impressive glimpse into how incredible a first-person POV game would be. Creator ItIsSpid has over 50,000 subscribers for his dedicated Spider-Man content, and this one particular...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital#Playstation#Mcu
First Showing

Watch: 'Miles Behind - A Spider-Man Fan Film' About Miles Morales

"Dad, I think Spider-Man's just trying to help…" Thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brilliantly introducing Miles Morales, the world now knows who this alternate universe Spider-Man is. And we need more of him! On the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while we're waiting for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to open later this year, some intrepid fans from Northern Canada have debuted a brand new fan film to enjoy. It's called Miles Behind: A Spider-Man Fan Film and is now available to watch in full. Made by the same filmmakers behind the 2012 TDKR fan film Arkham Rises. Eb Mensah stars as Miles, still trying to find his footing and voice as the new Spider-Man of NYC, while also keeping up with his regular life as a student and the son of Officer Davis. This was made on practically no budget, and the acting isn't that great, but it's still good to see Miles as Spidey again. That's what matters most. Check it out below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is Now the Sixth Highest-Grossing Film in the US

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially moved up the ladder to become the sixth highest-grossing film in history. According to reports, the Tom Holland-led superhero movie topped the box office for its fourth weekend with $33 million USD in the US, increasing its domestic earnings to $668 million USD. The new total allowed No Way Home to overtake Titanic’s $659 million USD and Jurassic World’s $652 million USD, and is well on its way to overtake Avengers: Infinity War’s $678 million USD.
MOVIES
gameranx.com

The Last of Us Remake for PS5 Rumored to be “Nearly Finished”

The Last of Us remake may be coming sooner than we thought. According to industry insider and freelance writer Tom Henderson, a number of new related games are in the works, and at least one of them could be here during 2022. While Henderson hasn’t revealed any of his sources, he did highlight a certain graphic shown during Sony’s CES 2022 press conference as a part of his hypothesis.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
Laredo Morning Times

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delays Release Date By Three Months

Comic book fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic vampires bite into his big screen debut. Sony Pictures will move the release of “Morbius” by three months, the studio said on Monday. The film, part of Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe (not to be confused with Disney’s MCU), will debut on April 1, 2022 instead of on Jan. 28.
MOVIES
TheSixthAxis

Rumour: The Last of Us PS5 remake will launch this year

Last year a report on Bloomberg detailed how one of Sony’s support-oriented studios, the Visual Arts Service Group, decided to go and remake The Last of Us for PlayStation 5, but without any support from Sony themselves. It was all very strange but allegedly ended with Naughty Dog taking back control of the project.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

The Last of Us remake for PS5: All rumors & leaks so far about TLOU remaster

A remake of The Last of Us on PS5 has been rumored since the console was released, but new reports suggest we may see it sooner than we thought. The original The Last of Us was released on PS3 back in 2013, combining survival horror, cinematic storytelling, and third-person gunplay into one spectacular package. The remastered PS4 version of the game was also released as part of the PS Plus library on PS5. Although now, a fully-fledged PS5 remake of The Last of Us may be coming our way soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Among Us Was The PlayStation Store's Most Downloaded Game In December 2021

PlayStation's top downloaded games for December 2021 have been revealed, and across North American and European regions, Among Us rose to the top on both PS5 and PS4 consoles. Among Us made its console debut in December, and at a $4 price-point, the popular social game was an easy purchase for fans and newcomers alike.
NFL
PlayStation LifeStyle

Spider-Man: Miles Morales December PS5 Sales Beat Call of Duty: Vanguard

A new Call of Duty game would traditionally have really strong sales in the second month of its release. Despite this, the latest PlayStation Store downloads chart shows that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a launch title for the PS5 console, beat Call of Duty: Vanguard for sales in the US during December. Still, both titles were beaten to the top spot of the charts in both the US/Canada and Europe by another juggernaut.
FIFA
gamefreaks365.com

Brittney M. Morris joins Insomniac Games to work on new Spider-Man PS5 game

The writer of Subnautica: Below Zero arrives to give her special touch to the California-based studio’s games. Sony wants the PlayStation 5 to be remembered for its unique games. To do that, they need talent. One of their most important studios, Insomniac Games, just hired a talented writer named Brittney M. Morris.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy