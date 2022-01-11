ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled for man riding Greyhound bus

By Spencer Burt
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcPxb_0diB1IqL00

UPDATE Tues. Jan 11 8:00 a.m. - This Silver Alert has been canceled by police.
———

ORIGINAL STORY:Police are looking for a man who they say is taking a bus from St. George to Salt Lake City, and they say they're concerned due to his mental capacity.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for 62-year-old Jack Timothy Withers. He was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus in St. George at about 5 p.m. The bus is expected to arrive in Salt Lake City at 10:20 p.m. Police said they do not know the bus number.

Officials said Withers is "not mentally capable to make decisions" and "will get confused." The alert stated that a female bought his bus ticket for him, and he told her that a male and female named "Mark" and "Ellen" would be picking him up at the SLC Greyhound station. However, it is unknown to police who exactly these individuals are and what their connection to Withers is.

Withers is described as a white man standing six feet tall, weighing 380 pounds. He has long, white hair, a white handlebar mustache, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone who sees him or has any other information about the case is asked to call Kanab Police at 435-644-2668 or 911.

Small plane makes emergency landing on I-15

Traffic on I-15 near Brigham City was reduced to one lane after a small CESSNA aircraft had to make an emergency landing Sunday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol via Twitter, the incident occurred on I-15 near 800 North around 11:44 a.m, when the CESSNA, which departed from Brigham City Regional Airport according to FlightAware, had to make the emergency landing.
