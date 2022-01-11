ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Update for Star Alabama WR Jameson Williams

By Dan Lyons
 7 days ago
If Alabama is to capture its second straight national title on Monday night, it will do so without its leading receiver. Jameson Williams, a breakout player for the Crimson Tide with over 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on the year, is out for the remainder of the game after going down with an apparent leg injury in the first half.

Chris Low of ESPN shared an update on Williams's status as the second half got underway in Indianapolis.

Williams suffered the injury on his biggest play of the first half, a 40-yard reception over the middle of the field. He went down after an awkward step, and was helped to the medical tent.

Alabama is also without 1,000 yard receiver John Metchie after his torn ACL in the SEC championship against Georgia. Nick Saban stressed the opportunity this presents for his team's young players during a halftime interview.

“They're young but have talent,” he said. “They're capable. Don't have the experience but they're going to get it tonight.”

Slade Bolden, the team's third leading receiver, has six receptions for 37 yards so far. Cameron Latu, Alabama's top receiving threat at tight end, leads the team with 70 yards on two receptions.

Alabama leads Georgia 9–6 midway through the third quarter. No touchdowns have been scored in the game thus far.

Comments / 26

Lake State
6d ago

Looked like a classic ACL tear by the way his knee shifted. Not sure if that what it was, but it sure appeared that way. I hope and pray I'm wrong.

Reply(1)
13
Stirling Owens
6d ago

I read the article and still looking for an update..... we all saw him go down, that's not an update

Reply(1)
28
Gerald Briggs
6d ago

Williams injury appeared to be eather a torn cartilage or dislocated knee joint or they would not have let him walk on that leg. both are VERY painful. ROLL TIDE

Reply
8
