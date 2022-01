In what may prove to be a turning point in their so far underachieving season, the Arkansas Razorbacks finished on a 17-2 run to overcome a late 8-point deficit and pick up their first Quad-1 win of 2021-22, and they did it on the road against the first ranked team on their schedule in the form of a 65-58 statement-game victory over No. 12 LSU on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

