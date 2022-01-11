Betty White Death Certificate Says She Died Six Days After Suffering Stroke

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Actress Betty White died six days after suffering a stroke, according to her official death certificate obtained today by TMZ.com.

``Betty's cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident, according to her death certificate, which is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, resulting in brain tissue damage,'' the website reported.

TMZ reported that the 99-year-old actress ``was alert and coherent after the stroke, and she died peacefully in her sleep at home.''

A cerebrovascular accident can be caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain, TMZ reported.

White died at her home on Dec. 31, less than 3 weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

On Jan. 3, White's agent had said the late TV icon ``died of natural causes'' on New Year's Eve, shooting down rumors her death at age 99 was connected to a COVID-19 booster shot.

``Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,'' Jeff Witjas, White's agent and longtime friend, said in a statement to People magazine.

``She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized -- that is not the life she lived."

Witjas had previously said White did not receive a booster shot on Dec. 28, despite social-media posts that claimed she did.

White died just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday, in her Brentwood home in the 500 block of North Carmelina Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

White was a TV star for seven decades and was best known for her Emmy- winning roles on ``The Mary Tyler Moore Show'' and ``The Golden Girls.'' She was also known as an animal advocate.

On the day White died, flowers were placed on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at 6747 Hollywood Blvd. Her star is next to that of Allen Ludden, her late husband and the former host of the game show ``Password.''

``Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,'' Witjas said.

``I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.''