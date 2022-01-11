ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Betty White Death Certificate Says She Died Six Days After Suffering Stroke

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48swiz_0diB0gnS00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Actress Betty White died six days after suffering a stroke, according to her official death certificate obtained today by TMZ.com.

``Betty's cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident, according to her death certificate, which is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, resulting in brain tissue damage,'' the website reported.

TMZ reported that the 99-year-old actress ``was alert and coherent after the stroke, and she died peacefully in her sleep at home.''

A cerebrovascular accident can be caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain, TMZ reported.

White died at her home on Dec. 31, less than 3 weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

On Jan. 3, White's agent had said the late TV icon ``died of natural causes'' on New Year's Eve, shooting down rumors her death at age 99 was connected to a COVID-19 booster shot.

``Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,'' Jeff Witjas, White's agent and longtime friend, said in a statement to People magazine.

``She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized -- that is not the life she lived."

Witjas had previously said White did not receive a booster shot on Dec. 28, despite social-media posts that claimed she did.

White died just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday, in her Brentwood home in the 500 block of North Carmelina Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

White was a TV star for seven decades and was best known for her Emmy- winning roles on ``The Mary Tyler Moore Show'' and ``The Golden Girls.'' She was also known as an animal advocate.

On the day White died, flowers were placed on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at 6747 Hollywood Blvd. Her star is next to that of Allen Ludden, her late husband and the former host of the game show ``Password.''

``Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,'' Witjas said.

``I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.''

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Betty White: The Last Photo Revealed — Frail, Gaunt Yet Smiling Days Before Death

Betty White kept her smile until the very end. The 99-year-old actress looked frail but happy days before her unexpected death. The Golden Girls star's assistant, Kiersten, posted the last known photo taken of the actress in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday. Sharing the shot on Monday, Kiersten revealed the photo was snapped on December 20. As Radar reported, Betty died on December 31.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Popculture

Betty White's Assistant Shares Final Photo of 'Golden Girls' Star to Celebrate Her Birthday

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, and to celebrate the day, her assistant shared one of the final photos taken of her. White died on New Year's Day at age 99, and Fathom Events played Betty White: A Celebration in theaters to honor her legendary television career. White was a five-time Emmy winner whose career began at the birth of television.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Betty White Tributes, Screenings & Charity Challenges Mark TV Icon’s 100th Birthday

Refresh for updates… On what would have been her 100th birthday, the beloved TV legend Betty White is being remembered with online tributes, special screenings and animal charity challenges. The Cincinnati Zoo even named a newborn penguin in her honor, calling the blue penguin chick “Rose” after White’s Golden Girls character. “We think Betty would approve,” the Zoo tweeted. In fact, animal rights and charities are a common theme in the White tributes, honoring the actress’ longtime championing of the cause. “In honor of the late, great Betty White,” tweeted actress Bernadette Peters, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating...
CHARITIES
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Death#Stroke#People
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy