Every year, there seems to be one defenseman on the trade market a cut above the other blueliners available. This year, that man likely will be John Klingberg. The Dallas Stars defenseman more or less has asked for a trade. The reports are Klingberg wants either a contract extension or to be sent somewhere he can get one, and Dallas appears skeptical of giving him a new deal. So, while Klingberg asserts he hasn’t technically demanded that the Stars move him, you can read between the lines that he’s likely getting traded.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO