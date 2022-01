Karson Kuhlman is a reliable, NHL-caliber player. That he is the one on waivers suggests the Bruins have really liked what they’ve seen from Oskar Steen and Anton Blidh. Kuhlman, a speedy winger with a knack for hunting pucks, was put on waivers Sunday. We’ll know if he cleared at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, or if another NHL team snatched him up. If he clears, Kuhlman likely will be sent to the AHL or placed on the NHL taxi squad.

