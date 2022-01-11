ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets stucks in chimney while attempting to break into Silver Spring home

By Shennekia Grimshaw
 7 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. ( WDVM ) — One man could be facing serious charges after he was found inside a chimney of a home in Silver Spring.

The video shows crews trying to break through the wall and bricks to get to the suspect who attempted to break into this house. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the family reportedly heard noises such as pounding or “knocking” coming from inside the house on 9,000 Dameron Drive in the Forest Glen area. They called the police, but they didn’t discover where the noise was coming from when they arrived.

Then about 2 hours later, the noise got worse. They heard, quote, “A human voice coming from inside the fireplace, in the chimney.” Police and fire crews went back to the home. That’s when they found the suspect stuck inside of the chimney. Authorities say he was inside of the chimney for at least four hours.

Shiera Goff of the Montgomery County Police Department said, “Right now, we’re still actively investigating this, and we’re going to determine what charges will be filed against this person, so all I can say is charges may be pending.”

Police will release the name and mug shot for the suspect if charges are filed.

