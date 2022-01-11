ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

High school basketball scores and highlights from Monday, January 10

By Andrew Clay
 7 days ago

Highlights above include games between Hollidaysburg and Altoona, and Bishop Guilfoyle and Central.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bedford 49, Bishop Carroll 40
Bishop McCort 66, Forest Hills 55
Bishop Guilfoyle 75, Central 61
Richland 51, Somerset 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McCort 73, Forest Hills 66
Hollidaysburg 56, Altoona 49
Portage Area 43, Windber 35
Westmont Hilltop 48, Greater Johnstown 17

