SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade police identified the man who was shot and killed Friday afternoon as he was driving a Toyota Camry with two children and a woman inside the vehicle near Zoo Miami. Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Shandler Antoine Beaubien. Beaubien was a rapper who went by the name of Wavy Navy Pooh. The children, a five-year-old and a one-year-old, and the woman who was in the car were unhurt. It happened at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami. “Once...

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO