Missing Weslaco teen reunited with family
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department has located a missing 17-year-old boy.
Ruben Isidro Galvan had last been seen Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. at a Whataburger Restaurant located at 1500 East Business Highway 83 in Weslaco.
According to a post from the police department , Galvan is safe with his family.
