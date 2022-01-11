Missing Weslaco teen reunited with family

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department has located a missing 17-year-old boy.

Ruben Isidro Galvan had last been seen Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. at a Whataburger Restaurant located at 1500 East Business Highway 83 in Weslaco.

According to a post from the police department , Galvan is safe with his family.

Officials were assisted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

