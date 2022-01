TUKWILA, Wash. — The long, dark offseason is over. Seattle Sounders took the field for training on Friday, prepping for their Concacaf Champions League match that’s just about a month away with the MLS season only six weeks out. Only 52 days since they failed to advance in the playoffs, this is still second longest offseason of the Schmetzer era, much shorter than the 2018-2019 gap of 75 days. As has been true for too many years, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact minor things like training camp schedules.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO