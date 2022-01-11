The Highest-Paying Jobs in the Oil & Gas Industry

The oil and gas asset has five phases: exploration, appraisal, development, production and decommissioning. Invaluable data from its five life cycle phases is highly essential throughout the oil and gas asset life cycle. During the initial phases, geology and geophysics data, reservoir data, drilling logs and well details are necessary to estimate hydrocarbons, reservoir potential and plant design. These data will be reviewed during the production period for producing hydrocarbons as per the field development plan (FDP). Oil and gas production involves a wide variety of statutory and legal approvals. These approvals require particular data for each approval. There should be communication and connectivity for the people working on these approvals throughout the asset life cycle. Similarly, maintenance history is also of a similar type; present and future working maintenance engineers require past data and history of equipment and plant to ensure production facilities’ availability. Like this, many instances require data; otherwise, there will be a flaw in the operation of oil and gas assets.

