ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Highest-Paying Jobs in the Oil & Gas Industry

By Lattice
NewsTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oil and gas industry has seen a great deal of volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic. A collapse in demand at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 sent oil and gas prices tumbling to historic lows. More recently, supply has struggled to catch up to demand, leading to price increases...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
offshore-technology.com

WA’s natural gas industry paying “minimal” royalties, report finds

An Australia Institute report has called for an increase in tax on gas fields in the state, and for greater policymaker attention on less emissions-heavy industries. Western Australia’s (WA) giant offshore gas fields contribute to less than 1% of the state’s finances and employ less than 1% of the state’s workforce, an Australia Institute report has found.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Oil Reaches the Highest Level Since 2014

On the data front we look for German ZEW for January, which could very well slip further due to the triple headwinds from COVID, eroding real income and supply side bottlenecks. UK releases employment report where focus is on wage growth. In Sweden, the Riksbank arranges an open forum on...
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

ExxonMobil Increasing Oil and Gas Projects in Singapore

Last week, oil and gas company, ExxonMobil, announced that it was adding two more discoveries of oil and gas to the Stabroek block. The energy major has said that the first well, the Fangtooth-1, was drilled in 6,030 feet of the sea and had found 164 feet of sandstone reservoirs that bore oil whereas the second well, the Lau Lau-1, was drilled in 4,793 feet of water and had found 315 feet of sandstone reservoirs that bore hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Company#Oil Fields#The Oil Gas Industry
Kilgore News Herald

On oil and gas, opposing groups offer few compromises

Could both parties agree on the future of oil and gas?. Though congressional opinions run the gamut, two distinct visions for the fuels cleave largely along party lines — with a few prominent exceptions. Calls from the left to phase out oil and gas to address climate change seem to contradict right-wing plans to accommodate the fuels in order to build a low-carbon economy around them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTGS

Oil and natural gas industry pins high energy costs on Biden policies

WASHINGTON (TND) — The president of the only national trade association representing all aspects of America's oil and natural gas industry blamed surging energy costs on “restricting” government policies, including several put in place under the Biden administration. American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers gave a speech...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

CNOOC raising oil, gas output by 6% this year

(S&P Global Platts) China’s offshore giant CNOOC targets to lift its oil and gas output by 6% on the year to 1.66 million boe/d in 2022, with most of its effort to go into boosting domestic production, CFO Xie Weizhi said in a press conference late Jan. 11. “The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
naturalgasworld.com

How to make oil and gas cleaner – and fast [Gas in Transition]

In the shadow of COP26, the industry needs to ramp up efforts to cut emissions, as climate scrutiny of its activities will only continue to grow. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. by: Charles Ellinas. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global energy demand to increase by 4.6% in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Energy industry blames Biden’s oil-and-gas crackdown for higher prices

President Biden’s crackdown on the oil-and-gas industry is driving soaring energy prices, and Build Back Better will only push costs higher, according to the American Petroleum Institute. In his 2022 State of American Energy address Wednesday, API President Mike Sommers said the U.S. position is strong, but that “we...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 11, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. Today's AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.923; Mid-grade: $3.186; Premium: $3.408; Diesel: $3.182. Yesterday – Regular: $2.914; Mid-grade: $3.184; Premium: $3.414; Diesel: $3.149. Year ago - Regular: $2.039; Mid-grade: $2.279; Premium: $2.512; Diesel:...
TRAFFIC
lascrucesbulletin.com

Oil and gas production boomed in New Mexico in 2021

2021 was a banner year for energy production in New Mexico, the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA) said in a Dec. 29 email. “Revenue grew $500 million on the strength of production, returning drilling activity and a rebound in market prices,” the organization said. The state’s oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wateronline.com

Discover Coafil, Veolia Water Technologies' New Patented Deoiling Technology For The Treatment Of Produced Water Or Oily Wastewater In The Oil And Gas Industry

CoaFil replaces two or three steps of the classic deoiling treatment process. It is designed for higher feed concentrations of oil and solids for very low discharges. With vast experience in the oil and gas industry, Veolia Water Technologies offers a wide range of deoiling technologies for the removal of oil and suspended solids. As environmental regulations become more stringent and global water demand increases, new technologies are being developed to meet these new requirements. The company recently introduced the new deoiling technology CoaFil, which meets very strict requirements of the oil and gas industry for discharge, water reuse or reinjection applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The oil industry's decarbonization divide

A pair of recent surveys shows how plans to curb emissions have only partially taken hold in the oil-and-gas industry. Driving the news: The Kansas City Fed's latest quarterly poll of firms headquartered or located in its district found that 45% had a plan to reduce CO2 emissions and 41% had a plan to cut methane.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilmanmagazine.com

Data Redundancy and Retrievability in an Oil and Gas Asset

The oil and gas asset has five phases: exploration, appraisal, development, production and decommissioning. Invaluable data from its five life cycle phases is highly essential throughout the oil and gas asset life cycle. During the initial phases, geology and geophysics data, reservoir data, drilling logs and well details are necessary to estimate hydrocarbons, reservoir potential and plant design. These data will be reviewed during the production period for producing hydrocarbons as per the field development plan (FDP). Oil and gas production involves a wide variety of statutory and legal approvals. These approvals require particular data for each approval. There should be communication and connectivity for the people working on these approvals throughout the asset life cycle. Similarly, maintenance history is also of a similar type; present and future working maintenance engineers require past data and history of equipment and plant to ensure production facilities’ availability. Like this, many instances require data; otherwise, there will be a flaw in the operation of oil and gas assets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Shifting the oil and gas industry to a digital first mindset

For businesses across the globe digital transformation has epitomized the last decade and has exploded in the last 12 months. Accelerated by the pandemic, we have seen organizations in every sector from retail to manufacturing to public sector, quickly double down on modern cloud and SaaS technologies, and remote or hybrid working in order to maintain business continuity. For many industries including the oil and gas sector, digital transformation is just the first step and now is the time to fully embrace a digital first mindset to deliver digital experience, productivity, efficiency and thrive in a world where digital is a prerequisite. Here’s why.
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Search for Oil and Gas Affecting Australian Reefs

8,000 square kilometers of the area near two marine parks in Australia has been designated for seismic testing. This will endanger the lives of 100 species and put one of the healthiest reefs in the world at a risk. The Australian government has planned to explore oil and gas 260...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy