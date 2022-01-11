City of La Crosse reminds residents to take care of pipes in cold weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The City of La Crosse is reminding residents to keep an eye on their plumbing, especially after long periods of below-freezing temperatures.

Water pipes that lead from the municipal supply into your home taps can freeze and crack.

One way to help avoid these problems is to run water from a cold-water tap for about five minutes, two or three times a day.

There are other ways homeowners can prevent a problem.

“Have your home heated, insulate where you can, where it’s not able to retain heat; use heat tape, know where your shutoff valves are,” said Tina Erickson, the utilities accounting and customer support supervisor for the City of La Crosse.

You can contact the City of La Crosse’s Water Utility if you suspect any issues with your water supply.

City residents are also asked to keep an eye on fire hydrants to make sure they’re clear of snow.

