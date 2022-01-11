ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

City of La Crosse reminds residents to take care of pipes in cold weather

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422BHx_0diAvD2c00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The City of La Crosse is reminding residents to keep an eye on their plumbing, especially after long periods of below-freezing temperatures.

Water pipes that lead from the municipal supply into your home taps can freeze and crack.

One way to help avoid these problems is to run water from a cold-water tap for about five minutes, two or three times a day.

There are other ways homeowners can prevent a problem.

“Have your home heated, insulate where you can, where it’s not able to retain heat; use heat tape, know where your shutoff valves are,” said Tina Erickson, the utilities accounting and customer support supervisor for the City of La Crosse.

You can contact the City of La Crosse’s Water Utility if you suspect any issues with your water supply.

City residents are also asked to keep an eye on fire hydrants to make sure they’re clear of snow.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Trempealeau County in ‘crisis’ as COVID case increase

WHITEHALL (WKBT) — Trempealeau County Health Department says the area is in crisis as weekly COVID-19 cases have tripled in two weeks. The county’s 7-day rolling case rate is 202.4 — a number that doesn’t include outstanding test results, antigen positive results or at-home positive results. That means the disease activity in Trempealeau County is higher than the numbers suggest....
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Work on proposed Mayo Clinic expansion continues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Work on Mayo Clinic Health System’s proposed expansion continues. Plans for the went before La Crosse’s Commercial Multi-Family Design Review Committee Friday morning. with topics including the permitting process, approvals, along with plans for traffic and parking plans. Staff from the health system did say they are awaiting final funding approval for the project. Plans...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipes#Plumbing#Water Utility
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County WIC offers solutions for short term baby formula shortage

Baby formula is one of the latest items affected by a supply shortage and COVID. In a statement posted on their website, baby formula brand Enfamil says “Our main priority is to keep you and your family fed and safe. We have an extensive manufacturing and distribution network and have continued to work closely with our employees, suppliers and distributors...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic considering La Crosse campus expansion

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System is considering plans for a potential hospital bed tower replacement on its existing campus in La Crosse. Plans call for a six story building, including patient rooms and a family birth center. which system leaders call a “bed tower replacement.” Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse adds more four-way stops

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – More intersections in downtown La Crosse will be four-way stops. The City’s board of public works approved the new signs at six intersections, with Front, Vine and Jay streets seeing multiple changes. Staff with the city’s engineering department cite changing traffic follow as a factor in the change. The change will go into effect at...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Great Rivers United Way seeking donations during final month of annual campaign

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Great Rivers United Way wants to finish its annual campaign in a big way. A $75,000 match donation will double individuals’ contributions. The organization funds 52 health and human services programs at 26 area nonprofits. Donations have big impacts for recipients. “It provides this real strong stability or foundation of funding that we can leverage...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy