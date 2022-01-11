ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

KredX Rebrands to Focus on Supply Chain Financing

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KredX has completed a major rebranding to help its efforts in becoming a supply chain financing giant, the company announced Jan. 7, which will come with a new logo and revamped website. The new branding will be another chapter in the evolution of the company’s mission to help companies...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

3 ways for businesses to fuel innovation and drive performance

Over the past two years, businesses have experienced unprecedented operational disruptions and market uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, many business executives are prioritizing innovation to enhance competitiveness and performance in 2022. This is easier said than done, as the list of supposedly essential innovative practices is extensive and growing. For example, recent research shows that innovative companies, compared to their non-innovative counterparts, engage in many highly touted best practices. While these practices can enhance competitiveness, some are more important than others, and implementing them in the absence of a strategy is highly problematic. As a marketing and innovation management...
ECONOMY
KQED

Joe Epstein: The Broken Supply Chain

Clogged ports and a badly broken supply chain have many wondering whether its time to change the reliance on goods made overseas. Joe Epstein has this Perspective. I have a great view from my home of container ships heading towards the Port of Oakland, where they drop anchor in the bay—sometimes for weeks—before they can unload their cargoes. Everyone I know is frustrated waiting for something from offshore, be it spare parts for their car, a new computer, the list is endless.
OAKLAND, CA
pymnts

Ciracom Cloud Debuts B2B Marketplace

Managed security and cloud services firm Ciracom Cloud unveiled its B2B marketplace on Friday (Jan. 14), which offers a cloud-first approach to business and technical information for “people who care deeply about problem-solving.”. The Ciracom Cloud marketplace includes more than 1,000 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscriptions, complete with product pages that...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

7bridges Raises $17M Series A to Transform Supply Chains With AI

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered logistics platform 7bridges has raised $17 million to help transform supply chains, the U.K.-based company wrote on its blog Monday (Jan. 17). The round was led by Eight Roads, the London-based venture capital firm managing $8 billion in assets, with strategic investment from Maersk Growth, the...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manish Kumar
pymnts

B2B Online Marketplace Grovara Debuts Pallet-Builder Tool for Orders

B2B marketplace Grovara debuted the first digital Pallet-Builder for food and beverage exporting on Monday (Jan. 17), with a press release saying that the platform lets international buyers place orders and save time. The release notes that only one in 10 companies export, because of the difficulty of doing business...
INTERNET
pymnts

49% of Businesses Report AR Technology Improved Collections

Delayed business-to-business (B2B) payments are a considerable source of pain for suppliers, and many are becoming more sensitive to the fact that paper-based payment methods can increase the likelihood of such aggravations. In response, companies are exploring how they can adapt their approaches to reduce these issues, with many looking beyond paper checks to speedier, digital options.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Zimbabwe’s AgriTech Startup Cholsas Aims to Connect Farmers, Markets and Suppliers

Cholsas, an agriculture B2B eCommerce market, intends to bridge the divide between various factors of the farming industry, according to a TechZim report Monday (Jan. 17). In Zimbabwe, where Cholsas is based, farming is on every tax bracket. Some do it as a side hustle, some are smallholder farmers for whom it’s the only basis of income — and there are the big commercial operations.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Macellum Advisors Urge Kohl’s to Bolster Failing Stocks or Sell

Kohl’s is facing demands from Macellum Advisors to bolster its failing stocks or pursue avenues to sell the company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Jan. 17). According to the WSJ, Macellum — which holds around 5% stake in Kohl’s — has urged the company to make several changes, including adding shareholders or directors with retail experience to the board.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Software#Crn#Fintech
pymnts

Exotec Raises $335M to Streamline Robotics Supply Chain

Global warehouse robotics company Exotec has closed a Series D funding round for $335 million at a $2 billion valuation, and it plans to use the fresh capital to launch large-scale deployments in North America, Europe and Asia for a number of global brands, according to a Monday (Jan. 17) press release.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Freight Booking Platform Freightos Acquires 7LFreight

The global freight booking platform Freightos Group says it has acquired the rate management company 7LFreight. Freightos announced the deal Monday (Jan. 17), saying it would give forwarders using 7LFreight access to the same services they’ve enjoyed, coupled with the ability to get instant pricing and book air cargo through WebCargo, another Freightos Group company.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Blender Buys a Lithuanian Credit Union for $5.8M, Eyes Digital Bank Status

Over the weekend, Blender, the Netherlands-based FinTech, announced it had purchased Lithuanian credit union (CU) for NIS 18 million ($5.8 million). Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, Blender will own 77% of Šeimos Kredito Unija. The CU specializes in mortgages and manages deposits of NIS 124 million ($39.8 million) at an average interest rate of 2.2%.
CREDITS & LOANS
foodlogistics.com

How Supply Chains Win in 2022

I often get asked by a variety of supply chain industry execs my thoughts on the supply chain crisis. Are we nearing the end? Will we turn a corner? What can we expect in 2022?. Being that I’m just someone who covers and writes about the supply chain vs. being...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

'Reckless Experimentation' With Tech Will Help Big Retailers Fast-Track Their Digital Transformation

At this point of the pandemic, most large brick-and-mortar retail chains have established a functional — albeit basic — digital operation to support their core in-store business. While far from perfect, these online offerings have gone from being lockdown-phase necessities to transformative gateways that will serve as embryos for the retailer of tomorrow.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Inside the Sustainability Playbooks for Industry Leaders Walmart and Rothy’s

For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Experian Sees Growing Demand From Clients for BNPL Products

Experian, the Irish credit data company, has seen more demand for BNPL services, with more clients being added, Reuters writes. The report cites the credit data firm’s strong third quarter. BNPL has become more mainstream. As a result, Experian’s clients have demanded the company’s services in credit data to...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

D2C Brands Working Capital Alternatives Not Just for Startups Anymore

Like Main Street small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), upcoming consumer brands are continuing to prove their creativity, grit and acumen in the face of a malingering pandemic. Unfortunately, access to financing remains a major hurdle to entrepreneurs passionately pursuing their ideas. With traditional banks cautious and the venture capital (VC)...
SMALL BUSINESS
Law.com

The International Supply Chain: Is It Functioning Properly?

It seems as if the way cargo has moved from overseas to the United States no longer works, or at least is in serious jeopardy. So is our international supply chain functioning properly?. Every day, disruption in the international supply chain continues to make headline news. From cars to TVs,...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

73% of Procurement Professionals Say Late Payments Strain Business Relationships

Firms that have yet to digitize their accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes are likely to be at more of a competitive disadvantage soon, and late payments can add unwanted friction into their supplier relationships. Seventy-three percent of procurement professionals said late payments strain business relationships, according to...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Zaggle Looks to Raise Up to $250M Through IPO

Software as a service (SaaS) FinTech Zaggle has begun preparations to go public at some point in 2022, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told Moneycontrol for a report Friday (Jan. 14). Zaggle was founded by serial entrepreneur Raj N. Phani in 2011. The Mumbai-headquartered B2B company operates in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy