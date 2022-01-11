ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Shadowens steps down at William Blount

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yt67_0diAtrpu00

MARYVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — After seven years leading the William Blount football program, Philip Shadowens is stepping down.

The 54-year-old posted a 17-56 record, including a 6-37 mark in region play, during his seven-year tenure that included three playoff appearances.

Halls tabs Brent Hughes as next head football coach

“I’d like to thank coach Shad for the tireless work he put in at William Blount the last seven years. While his win-loss record was not what he or anyone wanted, his love and care for his players was exceptional,” said athletic director Robert Cupp. “

William Blount will begin a coaching search immediately.

Oak Ridge names Scott Cummings next head football coach

“In my opinion, William Blount and Heritage are two of the hardest jobs around,” said Cupp. You have two absolute powerhouses within ten miles (Alcoa and Maryville) that have dominated for the last 20 years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Lady Vols topple Kentucky despite losing Key in the second quarter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols dominated Kentucky in every single aspect of the game. UT defeated the Wildcats 84-58 despite losing Tamari Key to an injury in the second quarter. UT struggled in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 23.8% from the field and trailed 17-11 after the first period. Tamari Key went down with […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Maryville, TN
Sports
City
Maryville, TN
Maryville, TN
Football
City
Oak Ridge, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
WATE

Josh Heupel named FWAA’s Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been named the Football Writers Association of America’s co-winner of the Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award. Presented annually to the best coach in his first year at a school, Heupel shares the accolade with fellow SEC East coach Shane Beamer of South Carolina. Heupel […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ice Bears pot two third period goals in win vs. Evansville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Jared Nash and Kasey Kulczycki scored 51 seconds apart midway into the 3rd period to help propel the Ice Bears to a 3-1 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Ice Bears have tallied a point in the past ten games and move to 22-3-3 on the season. Evansville opened the scoring […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Cummings
Person
William Blount
WATE

East Tennessee MLK Day events postponed due to weather

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several East Tennessee events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were postponed Monday with much of the region still dealing with the effects of overnight snowfall. In Knoxville, the MLK Commission was forced to cancel the parade planned for Monday. While the MLK Memorial Tribute Service from noon […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#American Football#Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Silver Alert for missing Cocke County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Cocke County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her residence in Hartford on Jan. 6. She is 230 pounds, 5’5″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. The TBI says she has […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy