ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Welton Street Café, pillar of Five Points neighborhood, hopes to find money to keep business alive

9News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 22 years, the restaurant is moving...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

20% of Travel, Tourism Businesses Find B2B Payouts to Be Severe Pain Point

B2B payments between merchants and the end-providers of services are a fundamental part of the travel and tourism sectors. Vendors often sell services that are ultimately provided by other firms that require payment. An online travel site that offers hotel and flight packages, for example, must pay the hotels and airlines involved.
TRAVEL
KREX

Five Main Street businesses make temporary move

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Five local businesses packed up and will temporarily move out of 523 Main Street in Grand Junction after a notice from city inspectors. “There’s lots of flooding in the Margery Building and they checked it out,” Estilos II a Salon Owner & Stylist Jeanine Cordova Dickey shares. Dickey believes the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Pillar#Food Drink#Welton Street Caf
greaterlongisland.com

Tropical Smoothie Café opens in Rocky Point and stirs big business

Only months after construction began and “Coming soon” signs were prominently posted on Route 25A in Rocky Point, the hamlet’s new Tropical Smoothie Café opened this weekend. And judging by the big crowds inside the shop on Saturday, the community was pretty thirsty for its arrival.
ROCKY POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHON2

Community holding informational meeting Wednesday for Keaukaha ‘eco resort’

KEAUKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new 30 unit resort development proposed in the Keaukaha area, on the Big Island, has the community wanting answers. The apprehension to what’s been dubbed an “eco resort” is due to the lack of community engagement on the part of the developer, according to several residents–many whose families go back […]
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than workers, a study from leading economists finds. The study from authors including famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology economics professor David Autor, as well as several Federal Reserve economists,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Spare Change: Half-Cent Coins Hiding Among Your Pennies Could Be Worth Thousands

Could we have some secret wealth hiding among our spare change? We have all heard the stories of people finding a rare coin in circulation – ones worth a lot of money. These unique and valuable coins can often hide in plain sight, looking similar to other coins that are worth quite a bit less. One of these mints includes some half-cents pieces. These rare coins can easily disguise themselves as simple pennies…but they are worth a whole lot more than one cent!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy