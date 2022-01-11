2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Raleigh over the weekend

Wilmington, N.C. — A Pender County man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly shooting and killing his mother, sister and 13-year-old son. The family was all riding in the same car and were in the Landfall Center shopping complex in Wilmington. Police say that Wilbert Lamont Robinson, 40, from Hampstead, shot and killed his three family members inside the car at around 4 p.m. Police say he also shot himself and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to WECT.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO