Winterhawks score final five goals to beat visiting Blazers, 5-2; Litke tallies pair of goals.Aidan Litke scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks shrugged off fatigue and a tough start to beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-2 on Sunday, Jan. 16, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The first win in three tries over Kamloops this season is Portland's 12th in its last 15 games. The Winterhawks are 19-11-3-2 (43 points), fourth in the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League. They climbed within two points of the Blazers, who are second in the conference at 22-11-1-0 (45 points). Kamloops had the upper hand...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO