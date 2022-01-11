Denver snowfall is a foot below average; how much we’ve seen so far this winter

DENVER (KDVR) — The last few weeks have finally brought much-needed snow to Denver and the Front Range. Despite the recent snow, Denver is still well below the average snowfall for this time of year.

The New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day storm brought 4.5 inches of snow to Denver and the storm on Jan. 5 and 6 brought 5.6 inches of snow to Denver. Prior to these storms, Denver saw .3 inches back on Dec. 10 which was the first snow of the season.

That put the season snowfall total so far at 10.4 inches. The average snowfall in Denver at this point in the year is 22.6 inches.

Denver is 12.2 inches below the average snowfall meaning that it would take a foot of snowfall for Denver to be on track with the average.

Denver only has one small chance to see light snowfall this week and it’s a 20% chance on Friday. Other than that, it will be a dry week ahead in the Mile High City.

