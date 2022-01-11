ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Brick Memorial High School of Ocean County, NJ Names Kaitlyn Barry as the Student of the Week

By Kyle Anthony
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Kaitlyn Barry of Brick Memorial High School as the Student of the Week. A member of the...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Nicholas Surdo named this week’s New Egypt High School Student of the Week in New Jersey

92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Nicholas Surdo of New Egypt High School as the Student of the Week. A high honor roll student and Public Relations Officer for the National Honor Society, he is Class President, Vice-President of Student Government, Peer Leader, and a member of the Rotary Club and Spanish Club while serving as student liaison to the Board of Education.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Leading The Betty White Challenge For Animal Shelters

Betty White was a national treasure, and now on her 100th heavenly birthday, she sparked a national movement. I'm sure you've seen #BettyWhiteChallenge everywhere on social media. What does it all mean? The idea is to donate $5 to any local or national animal shelter in Betty White’s name. This is supposed to be the last big push since today is her birthday. I made a list of every No-Kill animal shelter in New Jersey and linked their contact info to make it easy for you to be a part of the challenge today!
ANIMALS
92.7 WOBM

These NJ towns have cried ‘fowl’ with a ban on live roosters

A Bergen County town is the latest in the state to consider a rooster ban due to noise complaints, according to a report. The Fair Lawn Borough Council is considering regulating against the male chickens as domestic animals, NorthJersey.com reported while citing Councilwoman Gail Rottenstrich, who said there had been a couple of concerns over the noise they create.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Education
County
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Education
92.7 WOBM

Hmmm Is Freddy’s Coming to Toms River, New Jersey?

Have You heard of Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers? They have locations all over the country, but none here in Ocean County...this would be the first for Freddy's. Freddy's was founded in 2002 by Bill Simon, Randy Simon, and Scott Redler in Kansas. The restaurant was named after Bill and Randy's Father "Freddy" who was a World War II Veteran. Freddy Simon’s family values and patriotic service to his country are the foundation of the restaurant concept.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Ocean County Library adding a new branch in Stafford, NJ

It's time to get out your library cards and if you don't have one, now is the time. The Ocean County Board of Commissioners has announced that an application submitted by the Ocean County Library to secure $4.8-million in grant funds to open up a new branch has been approved and it'll be built in Stafford Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
92.7 WOBM

NJ family says it’s time to bring Dulce home

Will 2022 finally bring answers about a missing South Jersey girl?. September will mark three years since Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from a park in Bridgeton. A family spokeswoman says it is time to bring Dulce home. It is now hoped that a fresh set of eyes might identify new...
BRIDGETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Government#The Good Citizen#Highschool#Gateway Toyota#Mustangs#Cairn University
92.7 WOBM

South Jersey Colleges Make Some COVID-19 Changes Before School Resumes

Well, here we are in 2022 and COVID-19 is still a huge part of our lives. If asked to raise your hand to express whether or not you're totally over the 'rona and it wreaking havoc on all of our lives, every single hand would most likely be in the air. Unfortunately, for the foreseeable future, at least, the coronavirus is something we have to deal with every single day.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Kick Up Your Night With The Top 10 Pizza Around Ocean County, NJ

I don’t know if this holds true in your household or at least it did at one point. Friday nights were special. Could it be as simple as the weekend was finally here? There wasn’t school. There wasn't work that you had to wake up for and rush into the very next day. There were just two days upon us that we had zero responsibility.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey motel owner becomes Tik Tok star because of his generosity

The co-owner of a Bergen County motel has amassed over 850,000 TikTok followers by being a nice guy. Brian Acosta-Arya, co-owner of the Lincoln Tunnel Motel in North Bergen garnered millions of “likes” by giving a free room for the night to those who couldn’t afford it. The program is called Free Room For U and started during the pandemic for people who had nowhere to go.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Is Replacing The 7-Eleven In Brick, New Jersey

This is a question that you don't have to answer...how many hot dogs do you think you have consumed in your lifetime at The WindMill? If you are in Brick you were no doubt topping that meal of champions off with a Coke Slurpee from the 7-Eleven right next door until that went bye bye.
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Pleasant 2022 Surprise On The Boardwalk In Asbury Park, NJ

Hey! I hope the beginning of 2022 has been nothing but fantastic for you and your loved ones... I recently kicked off a fun date night drinking margaritas at La Sierra in Lake Como. I wrote an article about this place not too long ago, I truly believe La Sierra is the best Mexican Restaurant in Monmouth County. You need to check it out if you haven't already...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy