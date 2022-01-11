Fact or Fiction: Tesla offers 'assertive' self-driver mode?

Self-driving technology is improving at a rapid rate, but many are still asking the question of how close we truly are to fully autonomous driving. According to Tesla, we're pretty close. The EV manufacturing giant's Full Self Driving (which is not really full autonomy) beta software was released in September of 2021 to much excitement. The new software promises Level 2 autonomous driving (instead of the mythical Level 5) and still requires the driver to pay attention to the road and keep their hands on the steering wheel. In November of last year, the new tech caused its first accident, and unfortunately, the news doesn't get any better.

