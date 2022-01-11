ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Fact or Fiction: Tesla offers 'assertive' self-driver mode?

By Michael Rozzen
San Diego Channel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Tesla has added an "Assertive” mode to its self-driving options. A...

www.10news.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Grocery chain telling customers to sniff milk?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a supermarket chain is getting rid of "Use By" dates on its milk and telling customers to use the smell test instead. According to the recycling charity Wrap, millions of pints of milk are wasted every year because people follow the "Use By" labels even though the milk is still good for days after.
FOOD SAFETY
ggwash.org

Tesla’s self-driving car beta software has “assertive” setting that breaks common safety laws

This article was first published in Streetsblog. Thousands of Teslas are now being equipped with a feature that prompts the car to break common traffic laws — and the revelation is prompting some advocates to question the safety benefits of automated vehicle technology when unsafe human drivers are allowed to program it to do things that endanger other road users.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tech#Kgtv
MarketRealist

When Is a Tesla Phone Coming Out? Separating Fact From Fiction

Rumors are circulating on social media that Elon Musk's next project for Tesla is a smartphone. When is the Tesla phone coming out? Let's separate fact from fiction. If Tesla were actually creating a cell phone, it could take years for it to be available to consumers, and the price might be too high for many people. According to Lifewire.com, although some people estimate that Tesla could release a cell phone as early as 2022, a date in 2023 or 2024 is more believable.
ELECTRONICS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Adds Track Mode to the 1020-HP Model S Plaid

Tesla is adding Track mode to the Model S Plaid via an over-the-air update, a feature first introduced on the Model 3 Performance. Track mode allows the driver to adjust the stability control settings, optimizes powertrain cooling for track driving, and displays vehicle info such as a g meter. Tesla...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Full Self Driving Sucks In The Snow

Self-driving technology is improving at a rapid rate, but many are still asking the question of how close we truly are to fully autonomous driving. According to Tesla, we're pretty close. The EV manufacturing giant's Full Self Driving (which is not really full autonomy) beta software was released in September of 2021 to much excitement. The new software promises Level 2 autonomous driving (instead of the mythical Level 5) and still requires the driver to pay attention to the road and keep their hands on the steering wheel. In November of last year, the new tech caused its first accident, and unfortunately, the news doesn't get any better.
CARS
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: BMW unveils color-changing car?

(KGTV) — In 2014, we debunked a viral video that claimed to show a car that could change into a variety of colors. Similar videos are now popping up again, but this time it's real. BMW has unveiled a car that can change from white to black to several...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Design Taxi

Tesla Adds ‘Assertive’ Personality Type To Cars, Includes Maybe Illegal Trait

Tesla drivers with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta 10.3 can now choose to match their car to their driving personality, thanks to a re-released software update that will allow them to choose from different profiles. This update, although first released in October 2021, was recalled due to issues including its...
CARS
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Car commercials in France tell people to walk, ride a bike?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a new law in France requires car commercials to tell people to walk or ride a bike instead. Starting March 1, all car ads in France must either tell people to walk or bike on short journeys, think about carpooling, or take public transportation daily.
WORLD
landline.media

Tesla ‘assertive’ mode sparks criticism

Electric car maker Tesla’s latest move – creating an “assertive mode” for its self-driving feature – is already generating criticism. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. OSHA confirms that most truck drivers will not...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla FSD Now Has Selectable Modes: Chill, Average and Assertive

Tesla introduced different driving profiles for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta with version 10.3 of the software, allowing the driver to choose how the vehicle responds in certain situations. The modes are Chill, Average and Assertive; the latter two actually allow the vehicle to perform an illegal rolling stop, which means it may come to a complete stop.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Mountain Pass Performance Checks Out Tesla Plaid Track Mode

The recently released Plaid Track Mode for the Tesla Model S Plaid is spreading through the Plaid fleet, which allows us to see more videos of how it works. Mountain Pass Performance, which develops performance solutions for Teslas, had an opportunity to install the 2021.44.30 over-the-air software update and present an overview of the settings.
CARS
Design Taxi

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Mode Disparaged In Wild, Full-Page New York Times Ad

A barrage of complaints concerning Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Mode has surmounted into one group taking out a full-page advertisement on last Sunday’s edition of the New York Times paper. The Dawn Project, a newly-established campaign fighting to get less secure software banned so as to prevent dangerous cyberattacks...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorAuthority

Tesla Plaid Track Mode brings torque vectoring and extra cooling

Tesla on Thursday confirmed a new Track Mode for the Model S Plaid aimed at improving performance in areas beyond straight-line acceleration. Rolling out to vehicles in North America this week via an over-the-air update, the Model S Plaid Track Mode originated in Tesla's quest to achieve the Nürburgring lap record for production EVs, according to the company. A Model S Plaid achieved that goal in 2021 with a 7:35.579 time.
CARS
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Masks make people look more attractive?

(KGTV) — A story that got our attention claims a new study has found face masks make people look. Researchers at Cardiff University in Britain showed participants images of people with and without a mask. The ones wearing a surgical mask were rated the best looking, followed by a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Self-Driving Price Increases By $2,000 to $12,000

One of the most popular features of any Tesla model is self-driving. Owners love the ability to sit back on a long road trip and not have to steer or follow directions. Input an address, and the car finds the best route and takes you there. Of course, there should always be someone in the driver’s seat paying attention, just in case. The full self-driving (FSD) package is required for this feature. On January 17, Tesla’s Full self-driving price will increase by $2,000 to $12,000.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy