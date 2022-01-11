ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YElz_0diAquf800

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday the government has secured enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for all eligible Canadians to receive a booster as well as a fourth dose, according a statement from Trudeau’s office.

Trudeau made the comments in a call with Canada’s provincial and territorial premiers, as the country grapples with rising infection and hospitalization rates due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Trudeau said the government also plans to deliver 140 million rapid COVID tests to provinces and territories in January, according to the statement.

This month, Canada broke its one-day record for the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Last Friday, officials said new daily cases had soared by 65% in the previous week, threatening healthcare systems.

Official data show that as of Dec. 18, 87.3% of Canadians aged 12 and older had received two shots while the figure for children aged 5 to 12 was just 1.3%.

Comments / 1

Related
whtc.com

Not enough children in Canada are getting COVID-19 jabs – PM Trudeau

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Not enough Canadian children are being vaccinated against COVID-19 at a time when the rapidly spreading Omicron variant threatens to swamp healthcare systems, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. Official data show that as of Jan. 1, 87.6% of Canadians above the age of 12...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mexico has enough vaccines for booster shots, president says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has enough vaccine doses to provide booster shots against COVID-19, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. "We have vaccines paid for until July of this year, everything that's needed for the booster," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
CNBC

Pfizer CEO says two Covid vaccine doses aren't 'enough for omicron'

"The two doses, they're not enough for omicron," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. Bourla said the two-dose vaccine does not provide robust protection against infection and its ability to prevent hospitalization has also declined. Bourla said third shots are providing good protection against death, and "decent" protection against hospitalization. Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

BUCHAREST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold. Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
riviera-maya-news.com

AMLO says Mexico has enough vaccines for whoever wants to be vaccinated

Mexico City, Mexico — President López Obrador says that the Government of Mexico has enough vaccines to reinforce everyone. His comment was made Wednesday with the announcement of the start of booster shots for the country’s health personnel. In a press conference, AMLO explained that they have...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Bulgaria reports new peak for daily coronavirus cases

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported 9,996 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a new record daily tally following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health authorities in the European Union's least vaccinated country said 161 deaths had been reported on Tuesday. Bulgaria changed its rules that could prompt new restrictions, linking them to the occupancy of intensive care beds rather than the number of new infections.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doses#Canadians#Omicron#Covid
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning in a week

JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel will continue to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot despite preliminary findings that it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, a senior health official said on Tuesday, predicting contagions stoked by the variant will wane in a week. The fastest country to roll...
WORLD
Reuters

Czech Republic sees biggest daily jump in COVID cases since Dec 1

PRAGUE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported on Tuesday more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day rise since Dec. 1, the Health Ministry said. The central European country of 10.7 million is bracing for a new wave of the pandemic as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus begins pushing up cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus virus variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada. Authorities vowed to step up disinfection of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
Reuters

China 2021 aluminium imports rise to annual record high

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's aluminium imports in December eased from the previous month, snapping three monthly gains, although imported volumes were strong enough to solidify 2021's position as a record year of shipments. China, the world's biggest aluminium producer and consumer, imported 3.2 million tonnes of unwrought aluminium...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan raises view on production but signals Omicron risks

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan upgraded its view on production for the first time in over a year in a January report, while signalling imminent risks that COVID-19's Omicron variant outbreak could cool down the economy's budding consumption-led recovery. Analysts in the latest Reuters poll have trimmed their forecast...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy