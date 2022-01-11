ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man surrenders to deputies on charges of homicide related to death of infant son in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Cory Neidert Cory Neidert (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSBURGH — A 31-year-old man surrendered to Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies Monday evening on homicide charges related to the death of his infant son last year in Pittsburgh.

Investigators said Cory Neidert was wanted after his seven-week-old son Luca passed away unexpectedly last February. Officials said police were called to a home in the 900 block of Delevan Street in the city’s Greenfield neighborhood on Feb. 1. Neidert, who was the caller, told officers the baby had fallen down the stairs.

The following day, an autopsy was completed which found the manner of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Detectives believed there was enough evidence to show Neidert was allegedly responsible for the child’s death. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Christine Richards
6d ago

Poor baby. I don't know why it took a year to charge this guy but I hope there is some justice for the baby

