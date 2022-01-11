ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Host, Bob Saget! | Remembering the Original Host of America's Funniest Home Vides Full Episodes

Finger Lakes Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning. Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle....

www.fltimes.com

extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
Variety

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
Variety

Bob Saget’s Funeral Draws ‘Full House’ Cast, Comedians and Hundreds More to Mourn

Bob Saget’s loved ones and friends, including many “Full House” cast members, gathered for the funeral of the late comedian on Friday. According to TMZ, at least 300 people arrived at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills to pay their respects to Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget’s on-screen “Full House” children Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all in attendance, and John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the ceremony. Other pallbearers included John Mayer, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos,...
Finger Lakes Times

Bob Saget Couldn't Keep A Straight Face During This "Full House" Scene | CONAN on TBS

Bob couldn't get through the scene the first time around. This time, he adds a little extra flavor to his lines. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch move video on Team Coco http://teamcoco.com/video. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter...
fox40jackson.com

Bob Saget remembered by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ host Tom Bergeron as a ‘lovable lunatic’

Tom Bergeron recalled one of his most memorable on-screen appearances with the fellow “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Bob Saget. Bergeron took over as host of the popular comedy series after Saget left in 1997. Following news of Saget’s sudden death at age 65 over the weekend, Bergeron was among the many celebrities who took to social media to express their shock and sadness.
Deadline

Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Husband Bob Saget’s Death: “Bob Was A Force”

Kelly Rizzo today broke her silence on the death of Bob Saget, paying tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” she wrote. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the...
