Watch: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years of Marriage. Perhaps we should have seen this Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa split coming?. Because in late December, the A Different World alum sat down for an in-depth chat with close friend Marissa Tomei for Interview Magazine and hinted at the fact that she was, well, entering a different world. During their talk, Marissa asked Lisa about what is currently "calling" to her in life, to which the actress responded, "Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO