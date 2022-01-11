Pristine 1976 Ford XB Falcon Comes With A Hefty AU$265,000 Asking Price

In the 1950s, BMW decided the USA needed an upmarket sports car explicitly aimed at the wealthy. The economy was very healthy back then, and by the end of the decade, income grew by roughly 30% across all income groups. Unemployment was low, as was inflation. The same thing was happening in Europe, but America was a much larger market, so the German automaker began work on a breathtakingly beautiful luxury roadster. That car was the 507, an expensive car in its day. BMW planned to sell it at $5,000, but the actual retail price was double that. Still, BMW managed to sell 254 units when the first-generation Corvette sold for just over $3,000. But compared to the price that this multi-million-dollar example of the 507 is commanding, a few grand seems like a steal.

