18-year-old dies, teen girl recovering after South Memphis double shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One teenager is dead and another is injured after another shooting in the Bluff City involving kids. Family members and neighbors in the South Memphis community called the shooting Monday night near Gaston Park a senseless tragedy.

“I’ve been crying so much,” said Horice McKnight, who’s the stepfather of the 13-year-old injured in the shooting. “I can’t cry no more. It was my nieces and nephews, my daughter, and my best friend. They were walking home from the store, and they just started shooting. For What? That’s what I want to know.”

McKnight and neighbors say the teenagers were ambushed by a drive-by shooting Monday night. Memphis Police confirm the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on Gaston Rd. Officers say an 18-year-old died, and a 13-year-old, whose family identified her as Carla, is now recovering.

Gaston Ave. deadly double shooting

“She went through 10 hours of surgery,” said McKnight. “I’m just glad my daughter is OK. She made it through the surgery. Thank God for that.”

Still, neighbors say they’re frustrated with the violence at their front door. They say they want more police cameras, more police presence, and children and their parents to be held accountable.

“It pissed me off, it really pisses me off,” said neighbor Kenneth Wright. “It doesn’t make any sense that a child walking from the store never makes it back home to their parents.”

“This is a new year and at the top of the year kids killed already in Gaston Park,” said neighbor Anthony. “My kids were out here just five minutes before the gunfight and I am just so nervous. You’re a coward if y’all are killing kids. I bet they weren’t even a target. I’m just fed up. Man, life is precious. Y’all are around here shooting and killing one another over some TV or some Facebook beef, and it’s not worth it.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by the victim’s family.

“Memphis, y’all got to wake up,” said McKnight. “Y’all got to stop doing this senseless killing. For nothing. Wake up.”

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available yet. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

