The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Cobra Kai Season 4 remains at No. 1, while the mystery thriller series Stay Close moves up to the No. 2 spot, pushing Adam McKay's climate change satire Don't Look Up down to No. 3. The Witcher and Queer Eye, both of which just dropped new seasons, are still in the fourth and fifth spots, as they were yesterday. The only new addition today is the Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow, which re-enters the ranking at No. 10 after previously dropping off the list. No one can keep the queen down.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO