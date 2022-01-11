ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pokémon Go-obsessed LA cops ignored robbery to catch a Snorlax

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo LAPD officers ignored a call for backup in favor of trying to catch ‘em all in Pokémon Go, according to recently published court documents. The cops — Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell — were subsequently fired for their transgression, though it was only the suspicion of a senior officer that...

New York Post

LAPD cops fired for playing Pokémon during robbery refused appeal

“Gotta catch ’em all” seemingly didn’t apply to criminals. Two former LAPD officers have lost their appeal for reinstatement after getting fired in 2017 for playing “Pokémon Go” while on the job. The case came to light via a series of court documents published Friday by the State of California.
