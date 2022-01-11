Chili Bowl Nationals return to Tulsa

Chili Bowl Chili Bowl Nationals - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Skyler Cooper)

Greetings from the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. We will do our best to keep you updated with lineups and results throughout the night. Updates are also posted to our social media outlets.

Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General TireTulsa Expo Raceway - Tulsa, Okla.Monday, January 10, 2022Cummins Qualifying Night

Car Count: 69

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9E-Chase Elliott[1]; 2. 07W-Mitchel Moles[7]; 3. 15E-Kinzer Edwards[6]; 4. 91K-Kevin Bayer[8]; 5. 8S-Kala Keliinoi[9]; 6. 121-Steve Glover[3]; 7. 5H-Casey Hicks[2]; 8. 17D-Raymond Panella[4]; 9. (DNF) 08-Cannon McIntosh[5] **Kala Keliinoi opted to the tail and did not receive passing points.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Tyler Courtney[3]; 2. 5-Chase Briscoe[4]; 3. 61J-Jacob Denney[7]; 4. 97X-Jesse Love[6]; 5. 38-Jake Andreotti[2]; 6. 81G-Anton Hernandez[8]; 7. P1-Paul White[1]; 8. 8L-Colin Deming[5]; 9. (DNS) 87C-Austin Garrett

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Chase Johnson[3]; 2. 80-Josh Hawkins[7]; 3. 7MR-Jadon Rogers[2]; 4. 2X-Michael Magic[1]; 5. 86X-Joshua Hodges[8]; 6. 4C-Cody Jessop[4]; 7. 7K-Kolton Gariss[5]; 8. 4-Taylor Ferns[9]; 9. (DNF) 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Gary Taylor[1]; 2. 1D-David Gravel[7]; 3. 28K-Kory Schudy[3]; 4. 18N-Alex Nalon[2]; 5. 12X-Steven Snawder[5]; 6. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[8]; 7. 88S-Scott Orr[9]; 8. 4K-Kayla Roell[4]; 9. 44L-Ryan Leavitt[6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland[1]; 2. 98-Tanner Carrick[6]; 3. 11J-Justin Melton[4]; 4. 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]; 5. 79-Ryan Hall[3]; 6. 116-Scott Evans[7]; 7. 2R-Adyn Schmidt[2]; 8. 28Q-Sean Quinn[5]; 9. (DNS) 47K-Kevin Brewer

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 32T-Trey Marcham[2]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 3. 31K-Cole Bodine[4]; 4. 55X-Alex Bowman[8]; 5. 44R-Branigan Roark[3]; 6. 17Z-Zac Moody[7]; 7. 71A-Ayrton Olsen[5]; 8. (DNF) 18L-Logan Scherb[6]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 2. 22M-Carson Kvapil[1]; 3. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[5]; 4. 7F-Roy Entze II[7]; 5. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr[6]; 6. 86C-David Camfield Sr[2]; 7. 15K-Evan Garvy[3]; 8. (DNF) 26-Kevin Rudeen[8]

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[4]; 2. 5G-Gavan Boschele[8]; 3. 45K-Kyler Johnson[7]; 4. 5F-Danny Frye III[3]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 6. 15G-Dennie Gieber[1]; 7. 74D-Xavier Doney[5]; 8. 7J-Shawn Jackson[2]

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature.

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 38-Jake Andreotti[2]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[12]; 3. 74D-Xavier Doney[7]; 4. 18L-Logan Scherb[8]; 5. 88S-Scott Orr[3]; 6. 15G-Dennie Gieber[5]; 7. 28Q-Sean Quinn[9]; 8. 4K-Kayla Roell[10]; 9. 2R-Adyn Schmidt[15]; 10. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[11]; 11. 121-Steve Glover[4]; 12. 79-Ryan Hall[1]; 13. (DNF) 47K-Kevin Brewer[13]; 14. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[6]; 15. (DNS) 26-Kevin Rudeen

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 4-Taylor Ferns[5]; 2. 4C-Cody Jessop[3]; 3. 44R-Branigan Roark[1]; 4. 5H-Casey Hicks[8]; 5. 71A-Ayrton Olsen[6]; 6. 8S-Kala Keliinoi[2]; 7. 8L-Colin Deming[10]; 8. 86C-David Camfield Sr[4]; 9. 44L-Ryan Leavitt[11]; 10. 15K-Evan Garvy[7]; 11. 17D-Raymond Panella[9]; 12. (DNF) 7J-Shawn Jackson[12]; 13. (DNS) P1-Paul White; 14. (DNS) 87C-Austin Garrett

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature.

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 5-Chase Briscoe[3]; 2. 87-Chase Johnson[4]; 3. 22-Sean McClelland[2]; 4. 5G-Gavan Boschele[6]; 5. 2H-Nick Hoffman[5]; 6. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[1]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 8. 11J-Justin Melton[7]; 9. 28K-Kory Schudy[8]; 10. 2X-Michael Magic[10]

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 07W-Mitchel Moles[6]; 2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[5]; 3. 61J-Jacob Denney[4]; 4. 91K-Kevin Bayer[2]; 5. 15E-Kinzer Edwards[3]; 6. 12X-Steven Snawder[10]; 7. 7MR-Jadon Rogers[8]; 8. 18N-Alex Nalon[9]; 9. (DNF) 7F-Roy Entze II[1]; 10. (DNF) 31K-Cole Bodine[7]

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 98-Tanner Carrick[5]; 3. 97X-Jesse Love[7]; 4. 81G-Anton Hernandez[9]; 5. 9E-Chase Elliott[3]; 6. 80-Josh Hawkins[6]; 7. 116-Scott Evans[10]; 8. 5F-Danny Frye III[8]; 9. 45K-Kyler Johnson[4]; 10. (DNF) 21E-Emilio Hoover[2]

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 55X-Alex Bowman[2]; 2. 7C-Tyler Courtney[5]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham[4]; 4. 32-Gary Taylor[3]; 5. 1D-David Gravel[6]; 6. 86X-Joshua Hodges[7]; 7. 22M-Carson Kvapil[1]; 8. 17Z-Zac Moody[10]; 9. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr[8]; 10. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[9]

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

VIROC Qualifying

VIROC Qualifying (5 laps): 1. 19T-Tanner Thorson, 11.328[16]; 2. 01-Kyle Larson, 11.470[4]; 3. 7C-Tyler Courtney, 11.485[5]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 11.491[2]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.530[9]; 6. 67-Michael Kofoid, 11.539[7]; 7. 2J-Justin Grant, 11.553[11]; 8. 39-Logan Seavey, 11.622[8]; 9. 97-Rico Abreu, 11.697[10]; 10. 9E-Chase Elliott, 11.719[15]; 11. 71W-Christopher Bell, 11.736[14]; 12. 21-Daryn Pittman, 11.747[6]; 13. 21H-Brady Bacon, 11.752[1]; 14. 1R-Brad Sweet, 11.767[18]; 15. 1S-Spencer Bayston, 11.776[13]; 16. 1-Sammy Swindell, 11.863[3]; 17. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman, 11.908[17]; 18. 9T-Tim McCreadie, 12.167[12]

VIROC Feature

Lineup VIROC (25 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey; 2. 2J-Justin Grant; 3. 67-Michael Kofoid; 4. 52-Blake Hahn; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh; 6. 7C-Tyler Courtney; 7. 01-Kyle Larson; 8. 19T-Tanner Thorson; 9. 97-Rico Abreu; 10. 9E-Chase Elliott; 11. 71W-Christopher Bell; 12. 21-Daryn Pittman; 13. 21H-Brady Bacon; 14. 1R-Brad Sweet; 15. 1S-Spencer Bayston; 16. 1-Sammy Swindell; 17. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman; 18. 9T-Tim McCreadie

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature.

