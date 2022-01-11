Police pursuit in San Fernando Valley resulted in arrest of driver

Los Angeles County, California – The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County increased by more than 150 for the second day in a row on Sunday. According to the most recent state statistics, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals increased to 1,792 from 1,628 on Saturday. There were 263 patients in intensive care, up from 246 the day before.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO