Police pursuit in San Fernando Valley resulted in arrest of driver
Los Angeles County, California – In the late hours of Sunday night, the Los Angeles Police Department was pursuing a silver car that was speeding throughout the San...lbtribune.com
Los Angeles County, California – In the late hours of Sunday night, the Los Angeles Police Department was pursuing a silver car that was speeding throughout the San...lbtribune.com
Long Beach, California based online news and entertainment.http://www.lbtribune.com
Comments / 0