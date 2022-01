Salmonella infections can be dangerous for certain people. That’s why we see food recalls routinely when products test positive for the pathogen. There’s even a Salmonella outbreak warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although it’s unrelated to contaminated food. The CDC warning concerns a pet, as animals can carry Salmonella and pass it to humans. That also happens to be why Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. announced a massive food recall. The companies recalled every single food product they make due to potential Salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO