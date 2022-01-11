Potential fifth victim of 'shopping cart killer' identified

The father of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer who was stabbed last week in Los Angeles at a store said he is worried about the spike in crimes and slammed the politicians.Talking to Fox news, the deceased woman’s father Todd Kupfer said: “Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that should not be out.”The 24-year-old graduate design student was stabbed to death by a person on Thursday after an unknown person entered the upscale furniture shop “Croft House” where she worked, officials said.She was found dead on the floor by a customer who entered...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 45 MINUTES AGO