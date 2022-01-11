ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Potential fifth victim of 'shopping cart killer' identified

NBC News
 7 days ago

Police have identified a potential fifth victim in connection to...

www.nbcnews.com

NBC News

Third suspect arrested in the death of Philadelphia teen shot 18 times

A third suspect has been arrested in the death of Samir Jefferson, a 14-year-old Philadelphia boy who was shot 18 times late last year while he was waiting for a bus. The suspect, Haneef Roberson, was taken into custody Sunday at a Walmart in Oakwood, Georgia, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. Oakwood police said Sunday on Facebook that officers were called to the store "in reference to a fraud in progress call."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Brianna Kupfer: Father of UCLA student stabbed to death in furniture store slams politicians for ‘crime spike’

The father of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer who was stabbed last week in Los Angeles at a store said he is worried about the spike in crimes and slammed the politicians.Talking to Fox news, the deceased woman’s father Todd Kupfer said: “Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that should not be out.”The 24-year-old graduate design student was stabbed to death by a person on Thursday after an unknown person entered the upscale furniture shop “Croft House” where she worked, officials said.She was found dead on the floor by a customer who entered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Utah police now admitting a mistake in the Gabby Petito case

New information has come to light about the murder of Gabby Petito, Utah police now calling the way they responded to the domestic violence incident between Petito and Brian Laundrie a mistake. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how an independent investigation is pointing out that a report of the dispute should have been sent to prosecutors. Jan. 14, 2022.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Dramatic video shows police fatally shoot man who was driving a backhoe into homes and cars

Video footage shows a construction backhoe rampaging through a suburban New Jersey neighbourhood, destroying cars and ramming houses, before the driver was fatally shot by police.Joshua Gonzalez, 20, from Millville, was killed by police who were responding to reports of a backhoe driving erratically through Vineland around 5am on 18 December, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a press release.The dramatic footage, released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, was captured by four officers’ bodycams, two witnesses’ cell phones and surveillance cameras.It shows the bulldozer being deliberately driven into cars, several homes, three police vehicles...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple jailed for killing nine-day-old baby who ‘had life shaken out of her’

A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years.Daniel Nolan, 30, was handed a 10-year sentence and Sophie Nash, 31, was jailed for eight years on Friday.The pair had been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their nine-day-old baby Ava Grace, two counts of causing or allowing serious injury to her and child cruelty.Police were called by paramedics on 16 August 2017 after tiny Ava, then just eight days old, was reported to be unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire.Ava was taken to Royal...
PUBLIC SAFETY

