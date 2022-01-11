Potential fifth victim of 'shopping cart killer' identified

A West Virginia woman was arrested on Sunday after she was charged with battery on an officer. Police say they responded to a home to serve domestic violence papers on Debra Riggleman, 51, from Hardy County. According to WDTV Riggleman jumped from her couch and at the officers ‘“like a spider monkey” and hit an […]
Officials in Fairfax, Virginia, say Anthony Robinson, the suspected “shopping cart killer”, has been tied to the murders of four women so far and police say he may have murdered a fifth woman. WRC’s Aimee Cho reports.Jan. 9, 2022.
A Florida police sergeant has been relieved of his supervisory responsibilities and is under investigation after he was filmed grabbing an officer by her throat, according to officials. Sunrise police shared body camera video of the Nov. 19 incident with NBC News, but the footage was muted with faces blurred,...
WASHINGTON (7News) — As authorities continue to search for more victims of an alleged Virginia serial killer, Fairfax County Police announced Friday night that two of the shopping cart killer's possible victims have been identified. This was just hours after DC police confirmed there may be a 5th victim.
A third suspect has been arrested in the death of Samir Jefferson, a 14-year-old Philadelphia boy who was shot 18 times late last year while he was waiting for a bus. The suspect, Haneef Roberson, was taken into custody Sunday at a Walmart in Oakwood, Georgia, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. Oakwood police said Sunday on Facebook that officers were called to the store "in reference to a fraud in progress call."
Fairfax County police in Virginia are searching through motel receipts, seeking other possible victims of the man suspected of killing at least four people whose remains were found in Alexandria and Harrisonburg. Anthony Eugene Robinson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and disposing of the bodies of two...
D.C. police are investigating whether a woman found in a shopping cart covered by a blanket in the District may be the fifth victim of suspected serial killer Anthony Eugene Robinson. The unidentified woman’s body was found Sept. 7 on the 200 block of F Street NE, a few blocks...
Police in Virginia have released the names of two women they suspect were killed by the alleged "shopping cart killer," and said they may have found a fifth victim in Washington, D.C. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters Friday during a press conference that DNA evidence was used...
During an 11-hour standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, the British gunman repeatedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who was convicted of attempting to kill American troops in Afghanistan. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains who Siddiqui is and why the hostage-taker was demanding her release from prison. Jan. 17, 2022.
The father of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer who was stabbed last week in Los Angeles at a store said he is worried about the spike in crimes and slammed the politicians.Talking to Fox news, the deceased woman’s father Todd Kupfer said: “Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that should not be out.”The 24-year-old graduate design student was stabbed to death by a person on Thursday after an unknown person entered the upscale furniture shop “Croft House” where she worked, officials said.She was found dead on the floor by a customer who entered...
A man accused of strangling two Utah women, including one who was six months pregnant, exactly two years apart, was extradited to the United States from Mexico last week, authorities said Monday. Juan Antonio Arreola-Murillo, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery...
New information has come to light about the murder of Gabby Petito, Utah police now calling the way they responded to the domestic violence incident between Petito and Brian Laundrie a mistake. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how an independent investigation is pointing out that a report of the dispute should have been sent to prosecutors. Jan. 14, 2022.
The body of a child found Saturday in an alley in Gary, Indiana, showed evidence of hypothermia and "partially frozen" internal organs, according to a statement Tuesday from the coroner. Three family members, including his mother, have been charged in connection with 6-year-old Damari Perry's death, which the coroner in...
A California mother was accused of murdering her three children and trying to take her own life, authorities said Thursday. Deputies found the children in an apartment in the state's Central Valley on Wednesday afternoon while responding to a call for a welfare check, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The death of Justin King, a Black and Filipino man fatally shot Nov. 3 in rural Missouri, was ruled a justifiable homicide during an inquest Tuesday, following months of outcry from the community. The 28-year-old was shot by his neighbor in a trailer park community in Bourbon, which is about...
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 41-year-old Ramon Jimenez has been arrested for murder in the case of missing 30-year-old Missy Hernandez. Missy has not been seen since December 7, 2021, when she left an art show in Fresno with the suspect, according to officials. In December,...
Video footage shows a construction backhoe rampaging through a suburban New Jersey neighbourhood, destroying cars and ramming houses, before the driver was fatally shot by police.Joshua Gonzalez, 20, from Millville, was killed by police who were responding to reports of a backhoe driving erratically through Vineland around 5am on 18 December, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a press release.The dramatic footage, released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, was captured by four officers’ bodycams, two witnesses’ cell phones and surveillance cameras.It shows the bulldozer being deliberately driven into cars, several homes, three police vehicles...
A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years.Daniel Nolan, 30, was handed a 10-year sentence and Sophie Nash, 31, was jailed for eight years on Friday.The pair had been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their nine-day-old baby Ava Grace, two counts of causing or allowing serious injury to her and child cruelty.Police were called by paramedics on 16 August 2017 after tiny Ava, then just eight days old, was reported to be unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire.Ava was taken to Royal...
