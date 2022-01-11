Upper Valley Medical Center donates $450K to Schoolhouse Park Project

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Upper Valley Medical Center donated $450,000 towards Phase 1 of the Village of Covington Schoolhouse Park Project.

Schoolhouse Park, located on Grant Street and Maple Street, is the first new park within the Village of Covington in over 100 years, according to a release. The park will be completed in three phases, with Phase 1 starting construction in the spring of 2022. Phase 1, which is estimated to cost $1,000,000, will include a large open space for events and walking paths, a 4,000 square foot restroom and pavilion space, and a 30’ x 30’ splashpad.

“With this generous gift from Upper Valley Medical Center, the Village of Covington will be able to complete Phase 1 of Schoolhouse Park this year! This Park, which has been designed to serve residents in Covington and throughout the Miami Valley, again shows the vision of our Village Council and Mayor to create a community that people want to live, work, and play in,” said Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman.

The Village of Covington said once the Schoolhouse Park is complete, it will have amenities for all ages including an amphitheater, food truck parking for events, pump track, climbing rocks, playground area and multi-sport courts. A new 50 space parking lot is also planned.

“We are grateful to the UVMC Board of Directors for providing this donation through the UVMC Community Benefit Fund,” said Kevin Harlan, UVMC president. “This fund was established to support initiatives that help serve the health and wellness-related needs of the Miami County area and align with the Premier Health mission of building strong, healthy communities.”

With the UVMC donation, the Village has raised over $700,000 from private donations towards the park. For more information or to donate, visit www.covington-oh.gov .

