ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Upper Valley Medical Center donates $450K to Schoolhouse Park Project

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoLiq_0diAiEkI00

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Upper Valley Medical Center donated $450,000 towards Phase 1 of the Village of Covington Schoolhouse Park Project.

Schoolhouse Park, located on Grant Street and Maple Street, is the first new park within the Village of Covington in over 100 years, according to a release. The park will be completed in three phases, with Phase 1 starting construction in the spring of 2022. Phase 1, which is estimated to cost $1,000,000, will include a large open space for events and walking paths, a 4,000 square foot restroom and pavilion space, and a 30’ x 30’ splashpad.

“With this generous gift from Upper Valley Medical Center, the Village of Covington will be able to complete Phase 1 of Schoolhouse Park this year! This Park, which has been designed to serve residents in Covington and throughout the Miami Valley, again shows the vision of our Village Council and Mayor to create a community that people want to live, work, and play in,” said Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman.

Historic schoolhouse gets second chance

The Village of Covington said once the Schoolhouse Park is complete, it will have amenities for all ages including an amphitheater, food truck parking for events, pump track, climbing rocks, playground area and multi-sport courts. A new 50 space parking lot is also planned.

“We are grateful to the UVMC Board of Directors for providing this donation through the UVMC Community Benefit Fund,” said Kevin Harlan, UVMC president. “This fund was established to support initiatives that help serve the health and wellness-related needs of the Miami County area and align with the Premier Health mission of building strong, healthy communities.”

With the UVMC donation, the Village has raised over $700,000 from private donations towards the park. For more information or to donate, visit www.covington-oh.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Day of service held in Huber Heights for MLK Day

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory on Monday. On Jan. 17, the commission hosted its annual day of service. The unity walk portion of the event was canceled due to incledment weather. There will also be a commemorative program at […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Montgomery Co. Animal Resource Center encourages dog licensing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s that time of year again for pet owners to get their dogs licensed. At The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, dog licensing events are being held throughout the month of January to encourage people to get this yearly requirement by law done. “It’s just a metal tag, it’s got a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

MLK memorial march held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – MLK Dayton, Inc. hosted a memorial march for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On Monday, Jan. 17 MLK Dayton, Inc. hosted the memorial march around the City of Dayton. According to MLK Dayton, Inc., the march was assembled at 1323 West Third St. near Drew Health Center. The march began at […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio National Guard brings relief to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since December 30, the Ohio National Guard has been assisting Miami Valley Hospital workers as COVID cases continue to cause added hospital stress. Miami Valley Hospital President Michael Uhl said the guard is aiding in three areas: environmental services, nutrition services and patient transport. “We have a total of 80 guard […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Covington, OH
WDTN

Vacant house fire on Hulbert St., total loss

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – At around 6:52 a.m. on Monday a vacant home caught fire. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vacant home at 619 Hulbert St. caught fire causing exposure to another building. Dispatch reported that one person has been evacuated from the other building. The Dayton Fire Department confirmed there are […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Xenia Community Schools cancels preschool due to illness

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at a preschool in Xenia will not have school the week of Monday, January 17. Xenia Community Schools said on Facebook that there will be no school for Xenia Preschool due to the number of students and families that are sick. Preschool students will be back in the building on […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Fairborn City Schools goes remote after increase in COVID cases

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Fairborn City Schools (FCS) will learn remotely from January 18 to 21. The district said on Facebook that the transition to remote learning is due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases with faculty, staff and students. School start times are as follows: Fairborn Primary School starts at 9:15 a.m., […]
FAIRBORN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harlan
WDTN

Meijer to offer home delivery until Jan. 29

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meijer stores will be starting Home Delivery on orders of more than $35 until Jan. 29. The Home Delivery program begins this week and will go until Jan. 29 for all stores, according to Meijer. This program is available for all customers. Meijer said customers can shop online or on the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Poetry Slam: 2022 Debut at Yellow Cab Tavern held on Jan. 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting the Dayton Poetry Slam: 2022 Debut on Sunday. On Jan. 16, the Dayton Poetry Slam: 2022 Debut will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the Dayton Poetry Slam, admission is $2 and people have the opportunity to participate in an […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Over 19,500 new cases, 2.4 million total

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 17 follow: Total Change New cases 2,403,645 +19,538 Hospitalizations 102,294 +165 ICU admissions 12,290 +14 Deaths* 30,922 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

UPDATE: I-75 SB back open following crash

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The southbound lanes of I-75 near West Carrollton are back open following a crash. WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of Interstate 75 is closed following a crash. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes near Central Avenue […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Weather#Charity#Village Council#Uvmc#Premier Health#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Police investigating scene in Huber Heights; road blocked

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a scene in Huber Heights Monday night. Huber Heights Police told 2 NEWS crews are investigating a scene at Little York Road and Rip Rap Road. Police were called to the area at 6:44 p.m. 2 NEWS crews at the scene see five Huber Heights police cars […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Dayton NAACP hosting MLK livestream celebration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NAACP will be holding its 2nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Virtual Commemoration Day Celebration on Monday. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 17, the NAACP will host its 2nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Virtual Commemoration Day Celebration via Zoom. The broadcast will […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Gem City Sports Card Show to be held Jan. 16 in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Card collectors are meeting to buy, sell and trade cards on Sunday in Fairborn. At the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, card collectors will be meeting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16, according to the Gem City Sports Card Show. Admission is free and the event will be held […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Crash on Miamisburg Centerville Rd., injuries reported

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crash occurred in Dayton around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. On Jan. 16, crews responded to a crash on the 1900 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road. Investigation revealed that a white 2020 Honda Civic driven by a 46-year-old man was traveling west on Miamisburg Centerville Road and went left […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WDTN

Crash on 75 near Needmore on Sunday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a crash on I-75 near Needmore Road on Sunday night. Around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday night, an SUV hit a semi and then the median, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. One person was taken to Grandview Hospital however their condition is unknown at this time according to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton church opens food pantry Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anyone in need of a little bit extra can come to the Residence Park Church of Christ for food this Saturday, January 15. According to the church’s Facebook, The Residence Church of Christ Food Pantry will be open from 12 pm to 2 pm for families in need of extra assistance. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

4 Paws for Ability ‘Puppy Bowl’ to be held on Feb. 12

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – 4 Paws For Ability will be hosting a puppy bowl sponsored by Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway in person and virtually. 4 Paws for Ability will be hosting a game of football with a litter of service dogs in training at 4 Paws For Ability in Xenia at 207 Dayton Ave. […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy