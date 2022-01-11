ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

During extreme cold, pets also at risk

WWLP 22News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring extreme cold, it's important to keep an eye...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZZM 13

Keeping your pet warm during cold weather

The old adage is true: If it is too cold for you outside, then it's too cold for your pets. Here's what you need to know to keep your furry friends safe.
PETS
WETM

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

(WETM) – It’s the coldest day of the year so far, and if we’re feeling frigid, even though they have a little more fur than us, so are our pets. So, how can you make sure you’re keeping your pet safe in these low temperatures? 18 News spoke with our local Petco. Here are the tips they suggest!
PETS
ahealthiermichigan.org

How Cold is too Cold for your Pet?

If spending even five minutes outside during Michigan’s icy cold winter is too much for you, chances are it’s too much for your fur baby, too. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) advises owners to avoid leaving their pets outside for long periods of time in weather that is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, which constitutes below-freezing weather.
MICHIGAN STATE
KAKE TV

Protecting pets during cold months

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Dealing with these cold temperatures can be brutal if you aren't taking the proper precautions for yourself and your pets. If it's too cold for you to be outside, it's probably too cold for your pets. Kayla Horsley, vet staff member at Caring Hands Humane Society...
NEWTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news

Keep Pets Safe During Cold Winter Months

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – It may have taken longer than normal this year but cold temperatures and snow have arrived and keeping your pets safe is important as they go outside. The weekend brought cold temperatures along with frigid wind chills which can be dangerous for dogs or other...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Standard Democrat

Protect pets during extreme temperatures

The Sikeston area is set to be hit by frigid temperatures and during extreme temperatures residents are encouraged to pay special attention to pets. Along with the possibility of snow, the area is expected to have very cold wind chills Thursday and Friday, with wind chill temperatures in the single digits to low teens Thursday morning and little recovery during the day.
SIKESTON, MO
Laredo Morning Times

Animal shelter talks importance of taking pets inside during cold weather

Laredo may have hot weather for the majority of the year, however, there are days like Friday in which temperatures drop significantly and the people, and pets, do feel it. Due to the fact many pets are accustomed to the hot, humid weather of Laredo, this is why the Laredo Animal Protective Society states it is important for pet owners to make sure they have suitable shelter for their pets during these cold weather events. Especially, if they suggest taking the pets inside of the home.
LAREDO, TX
WNDU

Pet Vet: Cold Weather Tips for Pets

(WNDU) - This week, frigid winds returned to our area, and this week looks to continue with that trend. Your pets can be at risk when the mercury drops, too. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us in-studio to tell us how to keep our pets safe in the cold and snow.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KELOLAND TV

City of Sioux Falls warns pet owners of cold weather risks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With colder temperatures in the forecast, the Animal Control Supervisor for the city of Sioux Falls is warning pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe. Julie Lindstrom said in a cold weather advisory news release, pets suffering from illness and pets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mychamplainvalley.com

Carbon monoxide poses risks as North Country braces for extreme cold

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Temperatures are expected to plummet across the region this weekend, which will create potentially dangerous conditions outdoors. However, there are some hazards indoors during extreme cold as well. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued a consumer alert on January 13, warning carbon...
BURLINGTON, VT
WWLP 22News

Zoo camp: A great opportunity for your kids to learn and care for animals

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for fun and educational opportunities for your children during February and April vacation, the zoo in forest park has got you covered with zoo camp! Caroline Adams and Stephanie Hodges are here to tell us more about the camp and introduce us to Godzilla and Cheeto.
PETS
13abc.com

Protecting your home in extreme cold

Employers consider the possibility of having employees work with COVID if they have no symptoms. One person was found dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds on Tuesday morning. One person dead after fire in East Toledo. Updated: 17 hours ago. One person dead after fire in East Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
Fortune

How many times can you wear an N95 or KN95 mask before it stops working?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the pandemic has evolved, so have mask requirements. While cloth masks were considered acceptable in the early days of COVID-19, the transmissibility of Omicron has forced health officials to rethink the effectiveness of those face coverings—and urge people to use surgical masks, as well as KN95 and N95 masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Rat infestation forces company to recall all the food it makes – check your fridge now

Salmonella infections can be dangerous for certain people. That’s why we see food recalls routinely when products test positive for the pathogen. There’s even a Salmonella outbreak warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although it’s unrelated to contaminated food. The CDC warning concerns a pet, as animals can carry Salmonella and pass it to humans. That also happens to be why Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. announced a massive food recall. The companies recalled every single food product they make due to potential Salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy