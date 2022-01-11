During extreme cold, pets also at risk

Laredo may have hot weather for the majority of the year, however, there are days like Friday in which temperatures drop significantly and the people, and pets, do feel it. Due to the fact many pets are accustomed to the hot, humid weather of Laredo, this is why the Laredo Animal Protective Society states it is important for pet owners to make sure they have suitable shelter for their pets during these cold weather events. Especially, if they suggest taking the pets inside of the home.

LAREDO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO